The man behind David Crockett High School’s football resurgence says Notre Dame will be getting a pretty good football player when Prince Kollie shows up in South Bend, Indiana.
He also says they’ll be getting even a better person.
Kollie, Crockett’s star linebacker and wide receiver, committed to Notre Dame on Friday and it was big news around Crockett country.
“What makes Prince so special is what he does off the field,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “He has high character, works extremely hard in the weight room, on the field and in the class room. He treats everybody with respect.
“You can see these qualities every time he suits up. Those qualities really make him special. Notre Dame is getting a heck of a player and a great young man.”
Kollie had been recruited by just about every program and narrowed his choices down to five — Notre Dame, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma and Louisville.
“It’s great to have that decision behind him and start looking ahead,” Chandley said. “When he went down to five schools, it really became hard trying to distinguish between the five.
“What made it tough was that he couldn’t visit the places. He had to rely on Zoom calls. He made the most of it. Ultimately he decided on Notre Dame and we couldn’t be happier for him.”
Notre Dame defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clark Lea was the lead recruiter on Kollie and Chandley said he did a heck of a sales job.
“He’s just an extremely genuine young coach,” Chandley said. “He’ll be Prince’s position coach and they have a great relationship. I couldn’t be happier for Prince to be playing for Coach Lea.”
Kollie, who is 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, has a future as a rover in Notre Dame’s defense. He clocked 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
“It’s definitely an exciting time for the Pioneer family and for Prince,” Chandley said. “It’s really special. I’m just a small part of it and I’m just extremely blessed to be a part of it.
“The impact Prince has had on our school, our community has been great. He’s putting Crockett and Jonesborough on the map. It’s pretty neat. He takes great pride in it. He loves being a Pioneer.”
Now that Kollie has made his college choice, he can relax and play his senior year — whenever that might be. The high school football season seems set to start on time, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the plans might change any day.
“We’ve been doing our part following protocol and procedures,” Chandley said. “We’re trying to control what we can control. If they tell us to go play somewhere, we’ll be ready to go.”