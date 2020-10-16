BRISTOL — A football game for the ages broke out Friday night at the Stone Castle, and somehow the David Crockett Pioneers swaggered back to Washington County with a Region 1-5A victory they’ll long remember.
Edison Gouge decided the issue after Crockett had blown a three-touchdown lead in the second half, nailing a 39-yard field goal with 20 seconds left on the clock, lifting the Pioneers to a 24-22 thrill-ride win over Tennessee High.
The game-winner followed a 38-yard field goal by Tennessee High’s Jacob Craft, who provided the Vikings with a 22-21 edge with 1:32 left to play.
The sensational Prince Kollie made a spectacular leaping grab of a 35-yard Mason Britton pass at the THS 30-yard line with 50 seconds remaining, helping the Pioneers (6-2, 3-0) get into position and make Gouge a hero.
Crockett coach Hayden Chandley could barely contain himself afterward.
“Glory to God. Our kids are unbelievable,” the third-year coach said. “I made some bonehead calls in the second half — the kids bailed me out, bailed us out. What team is up 21-0, then goes down 22-21 and then responds like we did?
“How about that catch Prince made? I don’t know how many (defenders) were back there — looked like three. Made the catch, then we were able to get a few more yards and get Eddie a little bit closer there. He goes from missing an extra point on our first touchdown to kicking a 38-yard winner. What a kick, what a snap, what a hold...
“I’m a little bit at loss for words.”
Gouge wasn’t.
“I hadn’t had the best night, but I told my line if they blocked for me I would make it, and that’s what happened,” the junior said. “I’ve been wanting this for two years and it finally happened. I love it — ya gotta love the game.”
A PRINCE LEADS THEM
Kollie was the man in a man’s game, from start to finish.
A 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior running back/linebacker who has committed to play college ball at Notre Dame, Kollie 18 times for 132 yards and caught three passes for 104 yards, while scoring all three Crockett touchdowns.
“I’ve run out of words, and as good of a football player as he is he’s an even better young man off the field,” Chandley said. “And he does things the right way. He leads our team, I mean in so many ways.
“We’re going to miss the heck out of him but we’re going to use the heck out of him while we’ve got him the next few games.”
Kollie gave Crockett a 6-0 lead with a 79-yard touchdown run wide to the left, complete with a Division I stiff arm to turn the corner.
He leaped in from the 1 and added a two-point conversion to make it a 14-0 game, before taking a Britton screen pass 60 yards to the end zone and giving the Pioneers their three-touchdown lead with 10:58 left in the third period.
“All glory to God,” Kollie said. “He gave me my ability. It’s all Him.”
THS ROARS BACK
The Vikings (5-3, 4-1) turned the tide midway through the third quarter, when Britton was hammered on a pass play and fumbled, and the loose ball was returned 32 yards for a touchdown by slippery linebacker Connor Bailey.
Tennessee High got to within 21-19 in a matter of seconds halfway through the final period, quarterback Steven Johnson hitting slot man Isaiah Smith with touchdown passes of 16 and 39 yards.
Johnson finished with 19 completions — to eight receivers — on 31 attempts for 227 yards and one interception. Smith caught four balls for 100 yards.
UP NEXT
Crockett, now atop Region 1-5A by itself, hosts Daniel Boone in next week’s Musket Bowl, the winner likely setting itself up for a home-field playoff game.