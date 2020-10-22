One of the best things about the 50th annual Musket Bowl is the fact there is a Musket Bowl at all this year.
Because: COVID-19.
“We are beyond thankful,” said Crockett coach Hayden Chandley, whose team will host the late-season showdown Friday night in Jonesborough. “Three months ago we weren’t sure we’d play a snap this fall, and to be where we are now is truly a blessing. We’ve been telling our guys all year to not take any days for granted, it can be taken from you in the snap of a finger.”
Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins agreed with Chandley.
“We are just thankful and blessed that we have gotten to play this many,” Jenkins said. “And an arch-rival game is always something special. We have prepared well and our kids are excited to have this opportunity.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30.
In another Region 1-5A game, Cherokee hosts Tennessee High.
The battle for Washington County bragging rights goes far beyond that border this year. If Crockett wins, the Pioneers would clinch at least a tie for the Region 1-5A title, and would wrap up the No. 1 seed for playoff purposes. Crockett could still get there with a loss if it beats Morristown East in Week 11.
If Boone wins, the Trailblazers would have a strong chance to earn a share of the region title but would need other teams to lose in order to reach the No. 1 seed — mainly because the Trailblazers have four overall wins compared to five for Tennessee High and six for Crockett, which hurts Boone in a three-way tie scenario.
Crockett (6-2 overall) is 4-0 in region play while Boone (4-3 overall) is 3-1 in the league.
Chandley said he knows what Boone will bring to town.
“Offensively, they are as good up front as any team we’ve seen,” Chandley said. “They open up a lot of holes and (running back Brennan) Blair seems to always find the right one. Defensively, they give you many looks. They mix up their coverages and like to keep you guessing.”
In order to counter Boone’s approach, Chandley said his team must be the aggressor.
“We need to be the more physical team,” Chandley said. “We felt like we were the more physical team last week against a good opponent, now we just need to put back-to-back weeks together.
“Defensively it’s going to be about winning first down. We need to get them in some third-and-long situations and make them one dimensional.”
Crockett running back Prince Kollie is closing in on a second straight 1,000-yard season. He had more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2019, and has rushed for 969 this year.
Jenkins said, “Crockett does a good job of getting its playmakers involved. And they have a physical offensive line. We have to be gap sound and tackle well. We have to play team defense and limit big plays.”
Kollie, a standout linebacker who has committed to Notre Dame, leads the team with 58 tackles. He also has 7.5 tackles for loss.
Pioneers quarterback Mason Britton has thrown for 624 yards while Brayden Reid is the top receiver with 259 yards.
Boone counters with quarterback Jackson Jenkins (770 yards, 9 touchdowns), Blair (1,074 yards, 12 scores), and receiver Phillip Page (19 catches for 300 yards and five touchdowns).
“We have to take care of the ball on offense and can’t take negative plays,” Jenkins said. “We have to establish the line of scrimmage.”
TENNESSEE HIGH (5-3, 4-1) at CHEROKEE (1-6, 0-3)
The Vikings will try to regroup from a very difficult loss to David Crockett and stay in the title picture.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are trying to snap a six-game losing streak.
HAMPTON (6-1) at VOLUNTEER (2-6)
It’s the first-ever meeting between these teams, but the records may not reveal what could be quite a battle.
The Falcons have had some nice moments this season despite a rugged schedule, including last week’s 49-43 setback against Morristown East.
UNION COUNTY (0-4, 0-1) at SULLIVAN CENTRAL (3-5, 1-3)
The Patriots have played only four games this season and haven’t been competitive in any of them, so this looks like a good opportunity for the Cougars to snap a five-game on-field losing streak.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (4-3, 2-1) at UNICOI COUNTY (4-3, 2-1)
A lot of Region 1-3A eyes will be on this game. The Blue Devils still have a shot at grabbing a share of the title.
As for the Black Knights, they must regroup after blowout losses to rival South Greene and league foe Claiborne.
SULLIVAN EAST (2-4) at SULLIVAN NORTH (0-6)
It’s the last meeting between these county rivals, and the Raiders are fast running out of time to avoid a winless season.
East has won three of the last four games in this series, but North holds a 22-8 edge overall.
JOHNSON COUNTY (4-4) at CLOUDLAND (5-3)
It’s a mountaintop battle with two teams each trying to hone playoff skills against a non-region opponent.
The all-time series is tight with the Longhorns holding a 26-21 edge, but Cloudland has won 12 of the last 15 contests.