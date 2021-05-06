David Crockett completed a perfect run through the Big Seven Conference softball season with a 6-2 win over Science Hill at Metro-Kiwanis Park on Thursday evening.
Mackenzie Baldwin led the way with a double and home run. She drove in two runs and scored twice.
Kennedy Broyles went 2-for-3, and Alyssa Suits scored two runs.
The Lady Hilltoppers (29-10, 6-5) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, Zoey Cooper and Jannon Glaspie scoring runs. Glaspie was 3-for-3 and Abigail Taylor was 2-for-4.
Crockett (30-6, 12-0) responded with Broyles’ RBI single in the fourth and Baldwin’s solo shot over left field in the fifth. They made hay with back-to-back doubles by Riley Hope and Baldwin in the sixth, followed by Marin Simpkins’ RBI single.
Ashlyn Dulaney singled in the top of the seventh for the final run.
“The girls don’t let it bother them when they get down early,” Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “They were hitting the ball hard, but it was going right at them and nothing in the gaps.
“It’s the first time for me to go through the league undefeated. It’s good for our girls and our program. This conference isn’t easy. We’re hitting .400 as a team, hitting top to bottom. I’m really proud of them and the way they don’t quit.”
Broyles threw the first three innings before Matty McKee came in to strike out five and give up two hits over four scoreless innings for the win. Zoey Cooper went the distance, striking out seven for the Lady ’Toppers.
It wrapped up the regular season for Crockett. Science Hill plays at Daniel Boone on Friday to end its regular season.
Daniel Boone 7, Tennessee High 3
Brylee Mesusan, Maci Masters, Dannah Persinger and Josie Jenkins all had two hits for the Lady ’Blazers (27-3, 8-3), who wrapped up second place in the Big Seven Conference with the win over the Lady Vikings.
Maggie Hillman got the win, scattering seven hits.
Tori Ryan went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Tenenssee High.
Happy Valley 5, Sullivan East 2
Abby Holt racked up 11 strikeouts and the Lady Warriors defeated the Lady Patriots in the District 1-AA tournament.
Maddie Lingerfelt continued her hot streak at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a two-run single in the top of the seventh. Cierra Southerland and Allie Grindstaff had earlier RBI singles to help Happy Valley pull off the upset.
Cayden Bawgus went 2-for-3 to lead Sullivan East, which had tied the game in the sixth on a RBI single by Keylee Fields and a Happy Valley error.
Johnson County 3, Sullivan South 1
Hannah Fritts fanned 11 batters and gave up one hit to help the Lady Longhorns down the Lady Rebels in District 1-AA tournament action.
Fritts also had a double and triple. Maddie Edington had a two-run double in the fourth inning and Syndi Potter drove in Johnson County’s other run.
Bradley Warner had a RBI double to score Olivia Delung for Sullivan South’s run.
Unicoi County 6, Unaka 3
Caroline Podvin finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Lady Blue Devils to the win over the Lady Rangers.
Leah Edney had two hits and drove in two runs, and Kendell Hensley and Betsabe Chavez also had two hits. Hannah Shelton gave up seven hits in the win.
Kylie Blevins went 2-for-3 to lead Unaka.
Cloudland 19, Hampton 1
Jasmine Birchfield scored four runs and the Lady Highlanders made quick work of the Lady Bulldogs.
Heaven Caraway scored three runs, and Karah Fields, Kristi Bare and Marlee Hughes each scored twice.
BASEBALL
Sullivan East 10, Johnson County 0
Seth Chafin drove in six runs and Tyson Mitchell threw a one-hit shutout as the Patriots rolled to a six-inning win over the Longhorns in the District 1-AA tournament.
Chafin’s total included a grand slam in the second inning to push East ahead 8-0 at that point. Justice Dillard went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. He had a solo home run, while Dylan Bartley was 2-for-4 with three runs scored.
Matt Mowery had the lone hit for Johnson County.
Unicoi County 14, Happy Valley 0
Lucas Slagle gave up one hit and struck out six, leading the Blue Devils to the romp over the Warriors.
He helped his cause with two hits, including his eighth home run of the season. Brayden Hendrickson and Gavyn Sawyer had three hits apiece.
Travis Whitson, Chris Chavez and Jordan Bridges each had two hits.
SOCCER
Daniel Boone 3, Tennessee High 2
Alan Gerlock scored a goal in each half and David Fields had an assist to lead the Trailblazers to the victory.
Both teams suffered an own goal, while Tennessee High’s Alex Moore closed it to 3-2 on a penalty kick with five minutes to go. Boone’s defense held tough in the final minutes as Chris Litteral and Gage Reno combined in goal for the win.
Volunteer 9, Cherokee 0
Dawson Dykes and Corbin Short each had hat tricks and the Falcons rolled to a Senior Night victory against the Chiefs.
Ethan Henley had a goal and an assist, while Ethan Lukens and Zach Taylor added goals. Mason Short and Dykes had two assists, while Ian Yonts and Jake Haynes each had one.
Taylor and Grant Snyder combined in goal for the shutout.