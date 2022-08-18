There’s a simple formula for Week 1, said David Crockett head football coach Hayden Chandley.
“Just play hard,” he said. “Both teams will make a lot of mistakes and maybe even look sloppy. More times than not, the team that plays the hardest and more physical wins in Week 1.”
Chandley’s team will travel to Bluff City for the opener, scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. The contest was originally scheduled for Jonesborough, but the lights at Crockett’s new turf field aren’t ready.
In other season openers Friday, Dobyns-Bennett hosts Tennessee High while Cherokee visits Cocke County.
Also on the schedule Unicoi County playing host to Northview Academy, Hampton visiting Pigeon Forge, Cloudland traveling to meet Happy Valley, and Unaka at home against North Greene.
On Saturday, Daniel Boone opens its season at home against South Greene with kickoff set for noon. The Trailblazers moved their game to Saturday because the lights weren’t ready at their new turf field.
David Crockett at Sullivan East
These teams have met 26 times in history, and the Pioneers’ four-game winning streak has evened the series.
Chandley said he expects his team to be challenged by the Patriots.
“Offensively they bring a challenge in that they stretch your defense and get the ball spread out all over the field,” Chandley said. “They will throw it more than any team we play this year, I would guess. It will be a good challenge for our back end to see how we can defend so many concepts.”
South Greene at Daniel Boone
Trailblazers coach Jeremy Jenkins said the Rebels have some good parts.
“They are athletic on film with good speed,” Jenkins said. “On offense they have lots of motion and make you defend the whole field. On defense they are active up front and move a lot. They have good size up front and run to the ball well.”
Boone has won 11 straight games against South Greene.
Tennessee High at Dobyns-Bennett
The Indians have dominated the Vikings in recent meetings, including last year’s 35-13 decision that gave the Indians a 10-game winning streak in the series.
Cherokee at Cocke County
The Chiefs have done well in this series, winning seven of the last 10 meetings.
These teams combined for just three wins last year, and are looking for early momentum to set the tone for a better year.
Northview Academy at Unicoi County
Blue Devils coach Drew Rice said his offensive line faces a challenge.
“We will have to handle the pressure they bring defensively and control the line of scrimmage to be successful,” Rice said.
The Blue Devils earned a tough road victory against the Cougars last year.
“They are a very good football team, and we will have to be extremely disciplined in all three phases of the game,” Rice said.
Hampton at Pigeon Forge
Last year’s first-ever meeting was quite a battle with the Bulldogs winning by a touchdown.
Hampton coach Michael Lunsford said he expects more of the same this time.
“They are a tough physical football team,” Lunsford said. “They have two really good backs. They are very sound defensively and they’re not going to beat themselves.”
Cloudland at Happy Valley
The Highlanders rolled last year in a Carter County rivalry that has been controlled overall by the Warriors.
With the contest moving from later in the season to the leadoff spot, the intensity should increase with first-game high hopes on full display.
North Greene at Unaka
Coming off a solid 7-4 season, the Rangers hope to get things started on the right foot as they play a Region 1-1A game in the season’s first week.