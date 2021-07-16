KINGSPORT — The crown jewel of local road racing is set to make a triumphant return on Saturday in the Model City.
This year’s Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Hospital Crazy 8s 8-kilometer race will mark the 31st edition of the event, and it has not had an American winner since 1994.
“With no invited athletes and no prize money this year, that certainly makes who is going to win a wide-open competition,” said Hank Brown, race co-director. “For me, it’s certainly a different feeling because normally, I’m excited about the possibilities with all the invited athletes. It’s a good different, though.”
The last American overall winner was Keith Brantly, who won with a time of 23:28. Brantly went on to represent the United States in the marathon at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, where he finished 28th in 2:18:17.
The highest known local finisher in the overall competition was Dobyns-Bennett great Kevin Odiorne placing eighth in 1999, crossing the line in 23:25.
“I always get excited when we get good Americans in the field,” Brown said. “A couple of years ago when Martin Hehir came down, he finished pretty high and he’s gone on to have a great career.
“There’s certainly a lot of excitement and an added possibility of a local winning the overall title for the first time ever. In my opinion, this is the most prestigious race in the area, and if someone local were to win it, that would be something they would remember for a lifetime.”
According to Brown, registration numbers through Friday were at 2,400 but management is expecting more than 3,000.
THE COURSE
The race will start in front of Martin Dentistry on Fort Henry Drive and end inside J. Fred Johnson Stadium, as it has since 2006. Everything in between will be the same as the 2019 course.
The first loop will wrap around Borden Park while the second loop will have long stretches along Swannanoa Avenue and Sherwood Drive before going back toward the stadium.
The event, which has had three different courses over the years, has seen a multitude of spectacular races, including Peter Githuka’s then-world record run of 22:03 in 1996.
The current world best is by Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto, who split 21:45 en route to 10K in 2018 at New York’s UAE Healthy Kidney race in Central Park. The American record is held by Alberto Salazar at 22:04 in 1981.
The new course received rave reviews due to the removal of the long hill up Fort Henry just after the halfway point.
Runners that complete both the 8K and Almost Crazy 3K will receive a “Totally Crazy” medal.
“I think that we’re still trying to break this new course in,” Brown said. “It is much flatter, however, and there are really no major hills. Once we hopefully get the elites back next year, I think this course is pretty conducive to fast times.”
Brown remarked that the new course will go through a lot more residential areas than the old one and that the folks who live along the route have already been supportive.
“We went and delivered all the candles to people on Tuesday, and there were so many,” he said. “I think once people know that the race is coming towards them that they will be even more enthusiastic than they already are.”
RACE DAY
New this year is the location of the Healthy Lifestyles Expo. In recent years, the expo has been at the auxiliary gym at D-B behind J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
This year, the expo and packet pickup will move into the Civic Auditorium, which is conveniently a short walk away from the starting line.
The expo will last from noon to 8 p.m. and will be taking race-day registration until closing.
The gun for the 8K will go off at 8:58 p.m. with all of the pre-race festivities beginning roughly a half-hour before the start.
The crazy day of events will kick off with the Little 8s Youth Field Day presented by Kingsport Pediatric Dentistry. The age group races will feature events for youths from toddlers up to 12 years old with distances from 100 yards to 600 yards.
The Special 8s races will also return this year.
The Almost Crazy 3K, which is a certified course for state records, will go off at 7:58 p.m.
"It means everything to be back and having Crazy 8s this year," Brown said. "Last year, on the night of Crazy 8s, there was a sense of longing for the race and I hated it. Even though I've been really stressed out this week, it's a good thing because that means that it's almost here."