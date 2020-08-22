CHURCH HILL — The end of the 2007 football season had a little bit of history for Volunteer.
On Nov. 2, the Falcons defeated Cherokee 19-15 on the road and earned a second consecutive playoff berth. That also remains the last time to date that the Church Hill squad defeated the Chiefs.
Scott Rider, in his third year at the helm, led Volunteer to back-to-back playoff appearances and that remains the only time that has happened since the school opened in 1980.
The Falcons faced a tough road game against Tennessee High, which had gone 8-2 and had a seven-game winning streak in the middle of the season.
However, the Falcons were ready and pulled off the huge upset by winning 21-14 in overtime when Keith Cradic made the game-sealing tackle to halt the Vikings on fourth down.
Cradic was Volunteer’s “Mr. Everything” that night, handling kicking, punting, taliback, quarterback and safety duties.
He finished up the night 10-for-17 on passes for 98 yards and rushed 97 more on 17 carries.
He scored one touchdown on the evening and kicked three extra points.
The Falcons eventually lost at Greeneville the following week 34-21 and finished up the season 6-6. The win inside The Stone Castle still remains the only playoff win for Volunteer to date.