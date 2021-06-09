After starring at the plate, Damon Cox was back on the mound Tuesday night.
Cox, a left-handed pitcher for the Johnson City Doughboys, threw an inning as a middle reliever in the team’s game against the Greeneville Flyboys. However, it was the performance of Cox at the plate a couple of days earlier that the team was still buzzing about.
Filling in for Dakoda Grove at right field, Cox blasted a two-run home run estimated at 385 feet in Johnson City’s 6-4 win over Kingsport on Sunday night. Cox, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound, rising sophomore at St. Charles (Missouri) Community College, explained how he was penciled in the lineup.
“I was doing my pitching stuff and I go in the dugout for some water. I saw a guy there with a trainer favoring his elbow,” Cox said. “I’m like, ‘That can’t be good.’ So I go to our hitting coach and asked if he needed an outfielder. I was like, ‘I was a two-way player at school.’ He’s like, ‘You should have told me a long time ago.’ Right then, I was excited.”
With the attitude of everything to gain and nothing to lose, that excitement ramped up several notches when Cox saw a high fastball right where he wanted it.
“He got behind on a 2-1 count and I was like, ‘Why not take a hack?’ It was right over the plate, so I took a barrel to it,” Cox said. “I’ve hit quite a few bombs in my day, but I definitely got that one.”
His role as a pitcher helps Cox as a hitter. In addition, he’s often like having an extra coach in the dugout, giving information to teammates about the sequence of pitches. He enjoys the challenge of trying to call pitches and studying the tendencies of other hurlers.
The new Appalachian League is appealing to Cox as he sees it as an opportunity to get more exposure. His goal is to play NCAA Division I baseball or get picked in the Major League draft in a couple of years.
Originally from Indianapolis, where he played at Pike High School, Cox is loving the environment of the Appy League games. The fans have come out in droves to support the new wooden-bat league, while it’s an opportunity to learn from players all over the country.
“I’m picking these guys’ brains and it’s a nice experience,” he said. “It’s the most people I’ve ever played ball in front of.”
As for the future, Cox likes being in the bullpen. He isn’t opposed if the team decides to use him in the field as an everyday player.
“I two-wayed at school, but not as much where I focused on pitching,” he said. “I was getting used to not hitting. When he said, ‘You’re playing tonight,’ it rekindled that desire. It’s a little difficult, but it’s definitely enjoyable.”