MURFREESBORO — Undone by a pair of late scoring flurries, Tennessee High fell one game shy of the Class 3A state baseball final on Friday.
The Vikings held a late lead, but Covington put up four runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to come away with a 10-3 victory in action at Blackman.
Making its first state appearance since 1980, Tennessee High closed with a 29-11 record.
A two-out double off the bat of Logan Quales drove in Evan Mutter, who had doubled his way aboard, in the bottom of the fifth for a 3-2 Vikings edge. Greg Harris followed up with a single, but left fielder Benjamin Smith threw out pinch-runner Josh Sizemore at the plate.
From there, Covington (21-13) energized its offense. Highlighted by Christopher Godwin’s two-run single in the sixth and a two-run, seventh-inning triple by Holden Warmath, the Chargers banged out six of their 13 hits over the final two frames.
Warmath totaled four RBIs in a 2-for-3 showing. Also going 2-for-3 for the Chargers were Paxton Messer (2 RBIs), William Dunavant and Lane Butler.
Butler hurled five innings of middle relief for the victory, yielding three runs on nine hits. He struck out two batters and walked none.
William Davis recorded the final five Tennessee High outs, sending Covington into a championship matchup with Upperman.
Topping a 10-hit Vikings output was Ashton Leonard at 2-for-3 and Quales at 2-for-4.