KNOXVILLE — The coronavirus pandemic scrambled Tennessee athletics’ plans for the week on Monday.
The men’s basketball, women’s basketball and football programs all had games either canceled or postponed because of virus-related issues.
The troubles were close to home for men’s hoops, which paused all activities after coach Rick Barnes and other staff, players and personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 66-year-old Barnes is isolating and the program is following Southeastern Conference, local and university health guidelines, the school said.
The positive tests occurred Sunday during routine surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week per NCAA and SEC guidelines.
UT’s first two games of the season — Wednesday against Charlotte and Friday against VCU as part of the Volunteer Classic MTE at Thompson-Boling Arena — were canceled because of contact tracing. Charlotte and VCU also agreed to cancel their Volunteer Classic matchup that was scheduled for Thursday.
The Vols, ranked 12th in the preseason Associated Press poll, are still scheduled to play No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 2 in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis.
Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols had Friday’s season opener against Florida A&M canceled after that school decided to opt out of the 2020-21 basketball season because of coronavirus concerns.
The cancellation means Tennessee will open against Western Carolina on Saturday at Thompson-Boling.
“We knew this season was going to be very fluid,” Harper said. “We have talked a lot with our team about having to be flexible and able to respond to change. That’s just going to be the nature of things this year.”
UT’s football team, meanwhile, had its game against in-state rival Vanderbilt, slated for Saturday, postponed by the SEC to accommodate the rescheduling of the Commodores’ matchup with Missouri. Vandy will now play at Missouri this weekend; the teams originally were to play on Oct. 17.
That change follows Monday’s announcement that Saturday’s Arkansas at Missouri game had to be postponed because of a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the Razorbacks’ program.
The new dates for Arkansas-Missouri and UT-Vandy are still to be determined. The schedule shuffle will give all 14 SEC teams the opportunity to play all 10 of their scheduled games this unusual season.
“As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it’s important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible.”
The Vols’ next game is set for Dec. 5 against No. 5 Florida at Neyland Stadium.