In first period, John Cheek can be found playing the violin as part of his role in the Science Hill orchestra.
“It’s nice having it first period,” Cheek said. “It’s a relaxing start to the day.”
Perhaps those moments of orchestral beast soothing make Cheek more fierce when he hits the links. He has proven to be quite the foe in his role as leader of the Hilltoppers’ golf team.
Cheek reached the state tournament as an individual in 2020 — posting an impressive top-five finish — and returned with his teammates in 2021. This year, he’s hoping to help them get back for another shot in Sevierville in early October.
“I think we have to take it one step at a time, and keep looking in front of us,” Cheek said. “I try not to worry about what is in the future. I know we have a good team, definitely one of the deepest teams, and we have a lot of potential.”
Science Hill head coach Kevin Vannoy said Cheek will be leaned upon when the biggest tournaments arrive. Cheek proved he can handle it when he fired a 72 to earn medalist honors at the recent conference championships.
“The last two years he has been a solid go-to guy, our best player,” Vannoy said. “It is because he has taken on the challenge. He benefitted from seeing the work ethic of the (state runner-up) 2019 team, and how they conducted themselves.
“He doesn’t get rattled. We’re leaning on him as a team. We need four scores in the district and region, but he’s the one who has to lead.”
Science Hill will get another region preview when it takes on Greeneville on Wednesday at Blackthorn Club.
THE EARLY YEARS
Cheek, born and raised in Johnson City, grew his game on the local courses in the Tri-Cities area. In middle school, he began getting tournament exposure.
“I think at the beginning, the tournaments were something fun,” Cheek said. “Once I got to high school, I kept working at it and got better.”
Cheek said his game took off in the summer of 2021.
“About the middle of July, I started playing really good golf,” Cheek said. “I started building confidence.”
Cheek said his best tournament came at Harrison Bay in Chattanooga in 2021. He shot a 76-67 to finish fourth in the SNEDS Tour event. He dropped four birdies in Round 2, including four on the back nine.
GAINING STROKES
Opponents of Cheek can’t rest on a longer drive or more accurate irons. That’s because he has a knack for leveling the field on the greens.
“The best thing I do is putting,” Cheek said. “Being able to make putts keeps me shooting lower scores.”
It’s not that Cheek can’t roll with the long hitters, it’s just that putting sets him apart.
“He has the length to play at the next level,” Vannoy said. “Distance is not a problem.”
And there’s more and better to come for Cheek, Vannoy said.
“He hasn’t reached his peak in my mind,” Vannoy said. “I could see him exploding in one or two years. He’s on the edge now.”
GRADES AS A FALLBACK
Cheek doesn’t have to master the course to get a good education. His 4.0 GPA and 35 super score on the ACT have set him up for a chance at academic success.
“He’s a super kid, quiet and very humble,” Vannoy said.
Cheek said he spends a lot of time balancing tough classroom work and keeping his golf game sharp. He said he’s not sure what to expect down the road.
“I think it depends,” he said. “There are a lot of factors that go into it. It would definitely be nice to play at the college level.”
Vannoy said, “He’s done everything on the course and in the classroom to choose his path.”