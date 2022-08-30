630673afb5d71.image.jpg

Senior John Cheek earned medalist honors in the recent conference tournament, and is one of the key reasons Science Hill is a threat to reach another state tournament.

 By JEFF BIRCHFIELD jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com

In first period, John Cheek can be found playing the violin as part of his role in the Science Hill orchestra.

“It’s nice having it first period,” Cheek said. “It’s a relaxing start to the day.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you