HAMPTON — Individual champion Ethyn Council set the pace as the Volunteer boys cross country team won its first-ever Three Rivers Conference championship Tuesday at Doe River Gorge.
The Falcons senior ran a 17:55 over the challenging, hilly course to finish 28 seconds ahead of runner-up Jacob Witcher from Sullivan East. Council was one of four Volunteer runners in the top eight and five in the top 14.
Caleb Greene (18:42) in fifth, Evan Glass (18:55) in seventh, Charlie Wilson (19:13) in eighth and Jack Cannon (19:59) in 14th added to the team total. Volunteer won 35-47 over Sullivan East with Elizabethton taking third with 63 points.
“For the guys, that was the first cross country conference championship in the history of the school,” Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie said. “These young folks worked extremely hard over the summer and it paid off today. I couldn’t be prouder of both the guys’ and girls’ team.”
“As far as Ethyn, he was the slowest runner on the team when he came out. He kept working and progressing. Now because of his hard work, he’s conference champion. It’s a testament to him and his teammates for all the miles, team building they put in.”
Council had a slight advantage over Witcher at the 2-mile mark, but turned up the wick over the last mile. He was following his coach’s strategy the first part of the race.
“I didn’t want to take the lead from the beginning because coach told me to stay in the pack,” Council said. “He told me to catch them when it mattered and the big hill really mattered. It’s brutal. This is a course, in my opinion, even tougher than Daniel Boone (site of the region meet) with the terrain and turns. It gives me a lot of confidence that I can finish strong.”
East had three runners make the top 10 and earn all-conference. They included sixth-place James Shirk and ninth-place Carson Latham. Elizabethon also had three all-conference performers with Riley Vernon and Max Garner successfully teaming up to finish third and fourth, respectively. Brian Presley ended up 10th to also receive all-conference.
LADY
VIKINGS TAKE GIRLS TITLE
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington romped to the girls win with her time of 19:40, over two minutes ahead of second-place Mandy Lowery from Tennessee High. Her run came despite suffering from a recent injury to her shin.
“I didn’t realize how many hills there were,” said Arrington, a junior for the Lady Vikings. “It was tough to run without anybody around. I’m still not where I want to be after my injury ordeal, but I’m making progress day-to-day, mile-to-mile. I’m waiting for that moment of a major comeback and breakthrough.”
The Lady Vikings, with four runners in the top seven, won 38-59 in the team standings over Volunteer, which was led by third-place Jacie Begley at 22:19.
Elise McKinney in sixth and Eliza Smith in 10th were other all-conference runners for the Lady Falcons. Additional all-conference individuals included eighth-place Reaghan Curde from Elizabethton and ninth-place Marissa Soulier from Unicoi County.