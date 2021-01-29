ELIZABETHTON — It was over not long after it started.
Sullivan Central scored the first 13 points in Friday night’s basketball game at Happy Valley and cruised to a 65-34 Three Rivers Conference victory. With a double-digit lead throughout the game, it was a perfect night for the Cougars (8-11 overall, 5-5 in the conference) from start to finish.
“That’s the way we’ve been playing lately. That’s the fourth game in a row that we’ve been really focused and followed the game plan,” Central coach Derek McGhee said. “We had a really good scout on the other team, but we’re coming around at the right time and really competing on both ends of the floor.”
Ethan Lane scored 22 points to lead the Central offense. Harrison Sherfey totaled 14 points and Ty Barb came through with 12. Dawson Arnold finished strong on the inside with eight points.
“They’ve really stepped up for us during this winning streak, getting that extra point production from our guards,” McGhee said. “Ty has been scoring all year. He’s gotten into a little foul trouble at times, but we need him and have to keep him out there. Everybody is really competing and that’s all we can ask for.”
The Cougars not only competed, they completely dominated early, taking an 18-3 lead at the end of one quarter.
Central maintained a firm advantage, ahead 31-14 at halftime. Barb scored the first seven points of the second half to ensure there would be no comeback. By the end of the third quarter, the Cougars had taken a 48-20 lead.
The long season continued for the Warriors (1-15, 0-10), who had trouble getting much of anything to drop through the nets on their home floor. Alex Lunceford was the only HV player to reach double figures with 12 points with Blake Young the next highest scorer with seven.
GIRLS
Happy Valley 50, Sullivan Central 44
The Lady Warriors (8-7, 5-5) built a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter and held on against the Lady Cougars (13-7, 6-3).
Kadie Bailey made four crucial free throws and Olivia Absher came through with a pair of big defensive plays in the final minute.
Gabby Wood led Happy Valley with 15 points, followed by Emma Blevins with nine and Bailey with eight.
“We had some ladies step up and make free throws tonight and that was the difference in the game,” Happy Valley coach Dana Hill said. “Kadie knocked down some big free throws. Marcida made some knock-kneed free throws. Olivia showed that senior leadership on defense. We look for her to do a lot of things.
“This team isn’t the biggest or the strongest, but they’re working hard and we’re getting where we need to be. This was a huge win for us.”
Bre Yarber had a game-high 29 points, including a dozen during the fourth-quarter comeback to lead Sullivan Central. No one else scored more than five as Lady Cougars coach Kristi Walling was aggravated by her team’s slow start.
“We didn’t come out ready to play. I told them before the game that Happy Valley always plays hard, especially on their home court,” Walling said. “I’m very disappointed on how we came out and didn’t execute anything. Bre did a good job getting us back in the game, but we would get close and then get lost on defense. We couldn’t get over the hump.”