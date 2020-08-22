BLOUNTVILLE — Going into the 1975 football season, there was some uncertainty on the Sullivan Central squad.
Coming off of a 7-3 season, the Cougars were looking to build on the strength of the defense and it certainly showed out on the gridiron.
Central steamrolled opponents throughout the season with an elite defense that only allowed 34 points the whole season.
One of the highlights of the season included the first-ever win over Dobyns-Bennett 14-7 in the last game of the regular season on Nov. 8.
Having been rained out on Friday, the game was moved to Saturday and was the only show in town. The game was played before some 12,000 people at Central.
Then-Central coach T.S. McFerrin guided the Cougars to a 10-0 regular season mark and an undisputed Big 9 Conference title — the first one in any sport at the time.
David Sandidge caught the game-winning, 27-yard touchdown with 2:06 left to play from quarterback Joey Holt and the Cougars defense stood tall against the Tribe on the final drive.
Central earned a first-round playoff game on the road against Oak Ridge. The Wildcats were completely ready for the central attack, though.
No. 3-ranked Oak Ridge dismantled the Cougars 35-0 in the Atomic City, single handedly putting up more points in one game on Central than it had allowed all season.
“Our bubble just burst,” McFerrin said to Times-News sports editor Bill Lane after the game.
The 1975 season is certainly a special one in Cougars history, still marking the only unbeaten regular season and the first-ever playoff appearance.