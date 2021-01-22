ELIZABETHTON — When today’s Sullivan Central boys basketball players are old and gray 50 years from now, they’ll always be able to smile about the Friday night they upset high-flying Elizabethton at John Treadway Gym.
Playing their best game of the season, the Cougars sent shockwaves around Northeast Tennessee by leading nearly all evening in a 64-56 Three Rivers Conference victory over the homestanding Cyclones.
Six weeks earlier, Elizabethton had walloped Central by an 83-59 count.
“My kids just finally bought into the gameplan whenever we gave it to them and followed it for four quarters,” said sixth-year Central coach Derek McGhee, whose club was coming off a 36-point loss to front-running Sullivan East. “I feel like that’s what we’re capable of all year, we just haven’t shown it.”
Make no mistake, Central (5-11, 3-5) outplayed the Cyclones (13-4, 5-2) from the start, running out to a 24-9 advantage by the first minute of the second quarter before having to withstand a serious Elizabethton challenge.
Joltin Harrison led the Cougars out of the gate, bagging five of seven 3-point attempts and scoring 15 of his team-high 18 points before intermission.
Central made 12 of 22 floor attempts and committed just four turnovers in the first half, which ended with the Cougars up 33-24.
“Super proud of Joltin Harrison — the best game he’s had all year,” McGhee said. “He’s been dealing with a little injury that nobody really knows about. He’s been struggling with the injury and it’s been hard for him to get going, but he came out tonight and led us in the first half. And then we had some of our other big players step up for us in the second half.”
Slashing Ty Barb, who finished with 16 points, and hard-working Ethan Lane, who knocked in 13, were the go-to players in the second half. In addition, 6-foot-4 Harrison Sherfey scored 11 points and was huge inside against Elizabethton’s talented duo of Nick Wilson and William Willocks.
“I told (Sherfey) and our other post player, Dawson (Arnold), that they would have to play like men today,” McGhee said. “We’re not teenagers any more, we’re men against 24 (Willocks) and 50 (Wilson) for them. I thought he (Sherfey) did a great job, did a great job.”
Relying on a trapping, fullcourt, zone press, Elizabethton methodically rallied and grabbed leads of 36-34 and 38-36 in the third quarter. However, the Cyclones apparently exhausted their chance to complete the comeback, as Central stood tall when it mattered most in the game’s final 12 minutes.
McGhee said it was crucial to defend Elizabethton guard Jake Roberts, and the Cougars were able to do so quite well, mainly with an active zone.
The talented Roberts finished with 12 points. Willocks also had 12, while Wilson and Seth Carter each scored 11 for coach Lucas Honeycutt.
“Roberts lit us up pretty good at our place for 30, and I felt like we did a pretty good job on him tonight,” said McGhee, who’d never beaten Elizabethton. “That was our gameplan, to stop him and not let 50 (Wilson) get offensive rebounds.
“Just really proud of my kids for sticking with it and being tough.”
LADY CYCLONES GET HUGE WIN
The Elizabethton girls pulled an upset of their own, dominating each period and running away to a 59-36 league win.
The victory was big for the Lady Cyclones (10-7, 4-2), who look to hang close with Central (11-6, 5-2) in the Three Rivers Conference, as they both trail frontrunning Sullivan East with district play looming in three weeks.
“I don’t know,” ‘Betsy coach Lucas Andrews said. “This year’s so different and so weird ... you know, they might have had a couple (players) out (with illness). But I know we can play with anybody if we come to play, and I think we came to play tonight. We had a lot of focus all week and it showed tonight.
“I’m extremely proud of the effort we showed, especially our defensive effort. At one point in time they only had 16 points I think, sometime in the second half. Really excited about our defense tonight.”
The Cyclones, led by the 17-point outing of Lina Lyon, roared to leads of 14-8 after one quarter and 23-14 at halftime before blowing Central out in the third.
Elizabethton made 10 3-pointers on the evening, four each by Lyon and Renna Lane, who scored 12 points. Teammate Morgan Headrick added 10 points.
Central, playing without two key players due to illness, was led by the 17-point game of Bre Yarber. Jaelyn West had 12 points for the Lady Cougars.