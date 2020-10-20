MURFREESBORO — Making its first state volleyball tournament appearance in 13 years, Science Hill fell victim to the bright lights of the big stage.
In Tuesday’s Class AAA first-round match at Siegel High School, Cookeville rolled to a sweep over the Lady Hilltoppers — winning 25-15, 25-15 and 25-11.
The Lady ’Toppers (28-5) never had any sort of momentum in the match and will face an elimination game on Wednesday against Collierville at 3:30 p.m. EDT.
“We had a hard time getting in offense and that was a really, really good team,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “I feel like we did not answer back at times. We’ve got to clean a lot of our side of the net up, big time.
The Lady Cavaliers (29-6) used their big outside hitters and variety of other offensive options to keep Science Hill on its toes the entire match. The Cookeville serving game was extremely good, recording 16 aces.
Science Hill was also guilty of missing 10 serves.
“We missed a lot of serves. We missed 10 of them,” Cook said.
The victorious Lady Cavs, who move on to face seven-time defending state champion Brentwood at 10:30 a.m., were led by senior outside hitter Blake Cherry with 11 kills while Mattie Arnett and Leandra Key both tallied nine.
“They were really good on defense and they ran a good offense,” Cook said. “They served tough and they were good today.”
Katherine Roberts and sophomore Blair Cherry each had five aces while Meredith Herndon recorded three.
Science Hill was completely taken out of its game on offense and some players, at times, were looking around for someone to take over the match.
Senior middle blocker Loren Grindstaff led the offense with five kills while Autumn Holmes and Sara Whynot each had three.
The Lady ’Toppers made 14 hitting errors, which matched the number of kills they had in total.
Kinley Norris totaled eight assists while Alyssa Neal had five. Grindstaff also threw in three aces.
Senior libero Jesse Franks led the defense with 10 digs.
WIN OR GO HOME
Science Hill faces a Collierville team that is the only district and regional runner-up team in the field thanks to District 16 not participating this season.
The Lady Dragons (15-10) fell to Brentwood in four, but fought hard in the final two sets and even had a slim lead over the Lady Bruins in the third.
“They know that wasn’t our best volleyball,” Cook said of her players. “Our game plan is always aggressive. I feel like that’s something we didn’t do today and it’s something we can fix.
“They’ll answer back after today. We’ve seen them do it before.”