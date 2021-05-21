A bloop single may look just like a line drive in the box score, and Friday night one such moment produced an instant hero and carried Science Hill back to the TSSAA state baseball tournament.
Nate Conner plated Gavin Briggs with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning, floating a two-out single to center field and lifting Hilltoppers to a 2-1 Class AAA sectional victory over Powell at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The win sends the Region 1 champion Hilltoppers (30-9) to Murfreesboro for a third straight season, with play among eight AAA teams to begin on Tuesday.
The triumph was Science Hill’s 10th in row, while the Region 2 runner-up Panthers (29-5) saw a 12-game win streak end along with their season.
“I told the guys beforehand that no matter who comes in here Friday, it ain’t going to be about them, but rather, it would be about us just playing our game,” said 14th-year SHHS coach Ryan Edwards. “That was a really tough team right there and that was a tough left-hander, but we found a way to get it done.
“It’s so hard to win these (sectional) games, so very hard.”
The youthful Conner understood that he had just recorded a lifetime memory.
“It’s amazing,” Conner said. “This is what you play for ... amazing.”
GAME-WINNING RALLY
Jack Torbett led off the home half of the seventh with a lined single to left field, just the third hit off 6-foot-4 Powell left-hander Coltin Reynolds.
A couple of fielder’s-choice ground balls later — including a defensive gem by hustling Powell first baseman Conner Bryson — and an infield single by Jaxon Diamond left SHHS runners at first and second with two outs.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Conner was up for his starring role.
“I just told myself to put it in play,” the left fielder said. “I was looking fastball but he gave me a curveball to hit. I stuck my bat out there and got lucky.”
LUCKY? MAYBE NOT
Earlier, Conner had lined a one-out single to right center to tie the game at 1 in the fifth inning. The equalizer scored Diamond, who had blooped an opposite-field double down the right-field line for SHHS’s first base hit of the game.
“Nate Conner’s been doing it all year down in that 7 hole,” Edwards said. “And he drove in both of our runs tonight.
“A left on left matchup and he drove ‘em both in. That says a lot about the kid.”
DYNAMITE PITCHING
While the 215-pound Reynolds was a tough-luck loser, Science Hill lefty Cole Torbett threw a dandy game over his 6 1/3 innings before giving way to Caleb McBride, who recorded the final two outs and picked up the decision.
A senior right-hander, McBride came back from a 3-0 hole against his first batter to record a strikeout, before ‘Toppper catcher Owen Painter threw out Bryce Burkhart as he tried to steal third base, ending a Panther threat.
Powell scored an unearned first-inning run on an RBI-double by Logan Poteet.
Both teams recorded five base knocks.
“I went out and told him (Cole Torbett) that I’ve gone to different looks all year in this situation, and I told him that he had pitched one heck of a game,” Edwards said. “He was at 101 pitches and he understood. He was OK with my decision.
“I’ve got a whole slew of kids in that bullpen and (McBride) is the one we called on. He did his job and we were able to get the win in the bottom of the inning.”
A NIGHT TO REMEMBER
The festive scene on a nearly 80-degree evening was not lost on Edwards.
“I’m so proud of Johnson City,” the veteran coach said. “We haven’t been able to have a game on a Friday night like this since 2011, and it was just excitement for the fans and excitement for Johnson City.
“We represented our community very well and I’m so proud of these guys.”