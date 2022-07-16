University of Tennessee pitcher Kirby Connell was back home in the Tri-Cities to host his first-ever baseball clinic Saturday morning.
More than 100 kids were at Daniel Boone High School to learn from Connell and other older players, including those currently competing in the Appalachian League.
Connell was a middle reliever on a Vols team that started 31-1 and was ranked No. 1 in the country most of the 2022 season. They finished 57-9 after losing a best 2-of-3 series to Notre Dame in the NCAA Super Regional.
Included in the Vols’ season was a three-game sweep of eventual national champion Ole Miss on the Rebels’ home field. Connell, who served as closer against Ole Miss in their March 25 game, spoke of what it was like to be part of the historic season with SEC regular-season and tournament championships and the school-record 57 wins.
“It was a great experience as a team and a family,” he said. “That was what was so good about us; we were like brothers. Once the wins started stacking, we were rolling. It was good to see everyone succeeding. The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but that’s baseball. Things don’t always go how you want.”
Connell, a junior southpaw, became one of the team’s most popular players due to his unique style and nickname “Vollie Fingers.”
He started curling his mustache before last season and the nickname came about through social media comments about him looking like Oakland A’s Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers. T-shirts with an image of the mustache have become big sellers in East Tennessee.
“With me playing for the Vols, we just took it and ran with it,” he said. “I think the nickname is awesome. The NIL has been very good to me, my teammates and other athletes.”
Connell appeared in 30 games, finished with a 4-0 record and had a 1.66 earned run average. He had 36 strikeouts, no wild pitches and gave up six walks.
“Something we had with our bullpen, there were 10 guys who could run out there and get outs for us,” he said. “You had to find your role where the coach can believe in you and have trust in you. It’s about going out there, throwing strikes and getting outs.”
His best pitch is his slider, although he’s been working on trying not to become predictable.
“I have to change up the tendencies,” he said. “I started getting into a thing where I was throwing the same pitches to every single person. You have to switch it up a little bit.”
Connell, the younger brother of former Daniel Boone star athletes Kevin and Cody Connell, grew up in Johnson City before his dad took a job in Missouri prior to his freshman year of high school. He lived there two years before they relocated to South Carolina, where Kirby graduated high school.
He said the Tri-Cities is still home. Cody, the head basketball coach at David Crockett High School, and his father, Jeff, both helped with Saturday’s clinic.
“In Knoxville, when I say I’m going home, they know I’m saying Johnson City,” Connell said. “My brother Cody and his family live here, my girlfriend’s family lives here and it’s easy for my parents to come here and see their grandkids. We always meet here if we’re doing anything.”
What they were doing Saturday was sharing the love for the game with the youth participating in the clinic. Besides the baseball players, Boone graduate Brylee Mesusan, who will be on the Lady Vols softball team in the fall, was also helping out.
“It’s great to have all these kids show up. It proves how many Tennessee fans there are here,” Connell said. “It’s cool to see all the support for me, the Vols and it’s great to have all these other players here to help me.
“We have guys from the Johnson City Doughboys, Kingsport Axmen and Elizabethton River Riders, and even some players still in high school. Hopefully, the kids will follow some of these guys and become fans of them.”