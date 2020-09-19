It’s no longer Kyle Busch versus the field at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Sure, the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Toyota remains a favorite to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, but there are plenty of others who could walk away with the trophy at the “Last Great Colosseum.”
The list starts with Brad Keselowski, the winner of the Food City presents Supermarket Heroes 500 in May. The driver of the No. 2 Ford will start from the pole alongside Team Penske teammate Joey Logano.
Keselowski has four wins this season, including the NASCAR Cup Series’ last race at Richmond. He has three wins at Bristol overall.
Logano is a two-time winner of the Bristol Night Race. He has a pair of third-place finishes to start the NASCAR playoffs. Logano was battling Chase Elliott for the lead in May when the two crashed, opening the door for Keselowski.
If based off recent performance, pre-race favorites have to be Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, who have combined for 14 wins during the 2020 season.
Harvick, a two-time Bristol winner, has a series-best nine wins to move to 57 career wins, ninth on the all-time list. Hamlin, the defending Bristol Night Race champion and a two-time winner on the high-banked short track, has six wins this season.
Chase Elliott has been exceptionally fast at Bristol recently. After the May disappointment, the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet came back to win the NASCAR All-Star Race in July.
Never count out the Busch brothers.
Kyle Busch, the defending NASCAR champion, leads all active drivers with eight Cup Series wins at Bristol. He has a track-record 22 wins counting the Xfinity and Truck Series. Kurt Busch is a six-time Bristol winner and has four consecutive top-10 finishes on the short track.
LOOKING FOR A FIRST BRISTOL WIN
Martin Truex Jr. and Clint Bowyer headline the list of playoff drivers looking for their first Bristol victory.
Truex scored his first Xfinity Series victory at Bristol in 2004, but is 0-for-29 in the Cup Series. His No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has been fast throughout the season with Truex battling Elliott for the win in the playoff opener at Darlington. Bowyer, who finished runner-up in May, has the best average finish of any driver over the last seven Bristol races. There are the rumors of Kyle Larson or Chase Briscoe replacing Bowyer in the No. 14 Ford in the future, so the pressure to perform is on.
Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman and Aric Almirola are other drivers currently in the top 10 of the driver standings.
Dillon is a former Xfinity Series winner at Bristol and he comes into Saturday’s race with top-five finishes at Darlington and Richmond. Bowman started off the season with blazing speed, but cooled off when NASCAR restarted in May. He is getting back to form, having delivered top-10 finishes in his last four races.
Almirola showed strength in the Food City 500, leading laps early before getting caught up in a crash.
SURVIVE AND ADVANCE
Of the drivers currently below the cut-off line, William Byron won an iRacing event on the simulated BMS during the COVID-19 shutdown and followed it up with an eighth-place finish on the actual track in May. He has the momentum of winning the final regular-season race at Daytona. Rookie Cole Custer is the biggest longshot of the playoff contenders. He has solid finishes of 12th and 14th in the first two playoff races, but needs more to advance to the next round.
Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney are in must-win situations. DiBenedetto, driving the Wood Brothers No. 21 Ford, is the sentimental favorite after nearly winning the 2019 Night Race.
Blaney has led 439 laps over the last four Bristol races. It includes 60 laps in May before he crashed out and finished last in the 40-driver field.
BIRTHDAY BOY
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday. He is a two-time Bristol winner, but the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race remains the only major prize in the sport to elude him before he retires from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of the season.
Matt Kenseth leads the non-playoff drivers with four Bristol wins. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is a two-time runner-up at Bristol, while Erik Jones was runner-up at the 2017 Night Race.
Rookies Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell are former Xfinity Series winners at Bristol, while Ryan Newman has won on the high banks in both the Xfinity and Modified Series. Bubba Wallace is also a former Bristol winner in the Short Track U.S. Nationals.