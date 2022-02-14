HAMPTON — The Hampton community came together to support coach Mike Lunsford and his family on a night the Bulldogs captured a share of the Watauga Valley Conference basketball championship with a blowout win over Unaka.
Shirts were sold and funds were taken up at the door Monday at Van Huss-White Gymnasium to support the coach and his family, who lost their home to a fire two months ago. Lunsford, a former Cloudland and Hampton football coach who is now an assistant coach for Hampton’s football team and Unaka girls basketball, was most appreciative of the outpouring of support.
“I’ve been speechless to be honest with you,” Lunsford said about the kindness shown by his Northeast Tennessee and Western North Carolina neighbors. “This community, the Unaka community, all of Carter, Avery Counties and other places, what people have done to help us, it’s beyond belief.
“It shows you how much people care and the good in people. It restores your faith in humanity as you see how great people are and how they want to help you.”
It was an appropriate place with Lunsford’s long ties to Carter County sports. He noted so much of his family’s time has been spent on football fields and basketball courts.
“I’ve spent about all my life playing or coaching some kind of sport,” he said. “All my kids have enjoyed sports as well. The way people in Carter County have supported us in sports has amazed me.”
BOYS
Hampton 80, Unaka 42
The Bulldogs (21-7, 7-1) put on a show for the big crowd, wasting no time in dispatching the Rangers. They hit 70 percent from the field in the first half to take a 56-26 lead at the break.
With an attack based on sharing the basketball, Hampton had 27 assists and seven players score nine or more points.
Cadon Buckles and Michael Harrison tied for the scoring lead with 12 points each. Conor Burleson had 11 points and seven rebounds, while Morgan Lyons also scored 11. Logan Whitehead was the fifth in double figures with 10 points.
Other leaders included Isaiah McCoury with nine points and seven assists, and Hayden Campbell with nine points and seven rebounds.
“They had a ton of assists in the first half and moved the ball really well,” Hampton coach Ned Smith said. “They have good chemistry, which is sometimes better than good shooting at tournament time. They did a good job of finding the open kid. If they were open, they shot it. If they weren’t they moved it again.”
Joseph Slagle led the Rangers (10-18, 2-6) with 21 points. Landon Ramsey added a dozen.
However, the night belonged to the Bulldogs. They hold a half-game lead in the conference standings over North Greene, which faces University High on Tuesday night. Smith talked about adding another title to the tradition-rich Hampton program, which split with North Greene in head-to-head games.
“One of our goals is try to win the conference and we’ve won a share of it,” Smith said. “Now that we’ve got that done, we want to get to work and get ready for the (District 1-A) tournament coming up.”
GIRLS
Hampton 67, Unaka 64 (OT)
Madi McClain made a backdoor cut to the basket with three seconds left in regulation and the Lady Bulldogs (16-12, 3-5) came through in the extra period to offset a 38-point performance by Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey, who is a Class A Miss Basketball nominee.
Linsey Jenkins scored on an off-balance layup to give Hampton a 65-64 lead with 37 seconds left. After getting stops on the defensive end, McClain and Macy Henry made a final couple of free throws for the final score.
“Madi did a good job of reading the defender and slipping by for a layup,” Hampton coach Brandon Carpenter said. “Linsey has really stepped up her game the last couple of weeks and then we made the free throws down the stretch.
“We know how good she (Ramsey) is, a super player. We wanted to make somebody besides her beat us on the last play. Fortunately for us, things went our way tonight.”
McClain and Jenkins led a balanced Hampton attack with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Taylor Berry and Henry each scored 12.
Kiki Forney hit a trio of 3-point goals to score nine for Unaka (22-7, 5-3).