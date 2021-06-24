Imagine Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Ty Cobb catching a ride in a time machine and landing in Johnson City in 2021 for an Appalachian League baseball game.
The Hall of Fame trio sits through almost five hours of baseball and the two teams, still tied, walk off the field.
Yep. Game over.
And while those all-time greats weren’t actually present for Thursday’s game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, Johnson City and Burlington never decided the issue. The final score will forever be: 10-10.
And this outcome came after each team was awarded three free baserunners to start the 11th inning. Isn’t that the golf equivalent of playing 18 holes on a beautiful course before trying to settle a tie with a spirited round of putt-putt?
Despite the Oprah-like largess of free passes — you get a baserunner, and you get a baserunner, and you get a baserunner — neither team scored.
Fitting.
Making things all the more weird on this night was the teams did not follow Appy League rules for two free baserunners to start the 10th inning.
But the 11th inning rule was used. And another Appy League rule — which says no team shall participate in a 12th inning or beyond — was followed.
Therefore, just like the 2002 Major League Baseball All-Star game, the Doughboys and Sock Puppets tied.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again Friday at 7 p.m.
Here are some tidbits from Thursday’s game.
IMPRESSIVE MOUND WORK
Lost in the shuffle of the aforementioned strangeness was a stunning performance by ETSU-bound Andrew Ronne.
He struck out the side, around a walk, in the top of the 10th inning. Saddled with the bases-loaded madness to start the 11th, Ronne struck out the side again.
Surely the Doughboys had it in the bag? However, with their bases-loaded situation against Burlington pitcher Chase Johnson, the Doughboys only managed a strikeout and a 5-2-3 double play to end the game.
EXTRA INNINGS NEEDED
Burlington scored a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning, tying the game at 9-9 on Benji Gilbert’s RBI single and going ahead on a wild pitch.
However, down to its last out, Johnson City got an RBI single from Steven Ondina to knot the score at 10-10 and send the game to the 10th inning — which was played under normal baseball rules, even though Appy League rules call for runners on first and second base to start the 10th inning.
A REALLY BIG FRAME
A pair of walks along with two strikeouts set the stage for Johnson City’s seven-run, two-out, sixth-inning outburst.
The first run scored on a wild pitch, followed by two more walks to load the bases. A fifth walk made it 6-4.
Then Vetrano made the Sock Puppets pay with a grand slam over the right field fence. Jaxson Crull accounted for the final run with an RBI triple to left field.
FIGHTING BACK
Trailing 3-0, the Doughboys struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning. Chyran Cruse had an RBI double off the left-center field wall. He stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Cherokee Nichols.
LEADING THE DOUGHBOYS
Nichols totaled two RBIs while Vetrano finished with four.
Steven Ondina led with three hits. Damani Thomas added a pair of hits.
BURLINGTON BIG BATS
D’Andre Smith had a home run and two RBIs to pace the Sock Puppets. Ryan Picollo and Gilbert each drove in two runs. Alexander Haba, Oscar Serratos, Adrian Figueroa and Gilbert each totaled two hits.