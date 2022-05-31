It’s time to fundamentally change the TSSAA.
This is not only a call to parents with kids currently in high school or those with future athletes, but also a plea to school administrators from Mountain City to Memphis. The parents need to push — gently but with persistence — and the schools need to act.
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association works for the schools — a common defense the organization uses when it is trying to hide behind a cloud of non-authoritarianism — and that means parents can drive change by letting superintendents, principals and athletic directors across the state know they want the organization that governs high school athletics in Tennessee to be held to a much higher standard of accountability.
Climb aboard this train and let’s make the TSSAA what it should be: an organization that always puts fair competition and the best interests of the kids at the top of its agenda.
First, why is change needed? There are many current examples — including the way the TSSAA treated baseball teams like University High and Chattanooga Baylor at this year’s state tournaments, refusing to go the extra mile to get a full seven-inning game completed. It is the state tournament. Finish the games. It was yet another notch in the TSSAA’s we-don’t-care belt.
But the thing that resonated far beyond Northeast Tennessee was the TSSAA’s lack of involvement in Powell’s controversial sectional baseball win over Science Hill on May 20. Video evidence from Powell’s May 16 game against Bearden showed Powell’s pitcher threw 110 pitches and should not have been able to throw against Science Hill. The TSSAA refused to intervene, in a manner that came across as incredibly lazy, even to the point of declining a silver-platter request from Bearden to easily rectify the situation: here’s the video and here’s the coach’s admission that he made a mistake.
Powell defeated Science Hill, using the pitcher that should not have been eligible. The Panthers went to the state tournament and were eliminated by two losses to Houston — ironically a school that admitted its own pitch-count mistake in the district tournament, accepted a forfeit, and still made it to the state tournament.
The tournaments are over now, and the Powell-Science Hill situation will only be part of history. The TSSAA is counting on that. The organization wants Science Hill and everybody else to forget and move on, because at the end of each athletic year the TSSAA can pack up shop, beat its chest about another “successful run in Murfreesboro,” and smile inwardly that nothing can be done.
Until now. Not anymore. People are fed up. They want change.
The Science Hill-Powell example provided another window to see how the TSSAA operates. Executive director Bernard Childress and his assistants aren’t working for chicken feed. They make good money. Their job is to think things through and come up with common-sense rules. But where is the common sense on the pitch-count enforcement rule?
The opposing coaches, often after a hard-fought battle — and even in the postseason where one team’s season just ended — are told by the TSSAA to get together on the field and agree upon how many pitches were thrown by every kid who took the mound. The rule is so bad that many visiting-team coaches have admitted they trusted their colleagues to do the right thing and signed off on home-team pitch counts without verifying the numbers.
The fix to this rule, especially for postseason purposes, is so simple it defies logic the TSSAA didn’t already have it in place. Have the home plate umpire act as the independent verifier after the game. He would also be standing between the coaches at the time, serving as a moderator — which is what umpires pretty much do all game. Had this been in place, Bearden’s coach would have been required to provide his GameChanger account of the pitches thrown. The Bearden coach would have seen 110 pitches on his GameChanger, and surely would not have signed off on 105.
Keep in mind Powell’s count of 105 would have prevailed — at the scene — because Powell was the home team. However, because the TSSAA would not have gotten signatures from both coaches, and because the umpire would have noted the discrepancy between the numbers, the TSSAA would have been forced to investigate, watch the video, and make a ruling.
Maybe. Or would it?
TSSAA assistant executive director Gene Menees had the signatures and that’s apparently all that mattered to his organization. But his refusal to watch the video — according to statements from Bearden athletic director Donald Balcom and baseball coach Dave Prichard — show the TSSAA is operating without fear.
Who gets away with that in other professions? Principals are subject to the school board, school board members can be voted out, the President of the United States can be impeached, legislatures can be voted out, a CEO of a big company can be removed. But the TSSAA operates on its little island of impunity.
And that’s why far more is needed than a change in the pitch-count rules. Major renovation needs to occur.
What reprisal does Menees face for not reviewing the video even though Bearden made him aware of it before the Science Hill game? He can’t be publicly voted out. Childress or any other person in the TSSAA hierarchy didn’t lift a finger. They can’t be publicly voted out. The Board of Control did nothing. The Legislative Council apparently had no authority in this situation.
At the very least, the TSSAA executives should each face an evaluation process. In every facet of the education world, people are evaluated at every level. Why would an organization that works for the schools not be subject to proper evaluation — and face the same prospect as other educators if they come up lacking in this process?
It is time — with new executive director Mark Reeves taking over on July 1 — to put the TSSAA in a position where it can be compelled to act in certain situations in the interest of fair play. This organization should not be able to move forward in a schools-proof bubble.
Schools across the state need to band together and create a Binding Arbitration Committee. It could be comprised of perhaps three people: a retired educator, a current principal, and a former basketball or football coach. The committee would be brought into action when a school paid a fee — based on a percentage of enrollment size (for example, Science Hill might pay $250 while Unaka would only have a $50 fee).
After the committee reviewed the information and performed its own investigation of the dispute between the school and the TSSAA, it would render a decision that would be binding for both parties. If the committee found in favor of the school, the TSSAA would be required to reimburse the school for the committee fee.
Another area where change needs to occur is the Board of Control, which is elected by the schools and has the power to hire and fire the executive director and his assistants. This group is perceived by many as being a rubber stamp for whatever the executive director wants to do. It has become a good-old-boy network where members stay in their positions far too long. That creates the perception of them being uncomfortable with holding the executive director to a high level of accountability.
Therefore, there needs to be term limits, something perhaps like four years on and four years off before running again. There are enough capable educators across the state that these positions could easily be filled with quality individuals.
Basically what has happened is the schools have gotten lax. They have surrendered way too much control to the TSSAA. The organization needs to be put in its place, which should be in the role of servant leadership — where the best interests of the kids is the heartbeat.
Before your school faces an injustice like that of Science Hill, and before your son or daughter loses a chance to get to the state tournament under documented unfair circumstances, let’s band together across this state and create a brilliant sea of change that washes over the TSSAA.