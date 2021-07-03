Bristol’s Gavin Cross will be among the stars of the show when the Collegiate National Baseball Team plays a series of games in the Tri-Cities next week.
Cross recently finished his second freshman year at Virginia Tech, where he hit .345 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs. He was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick after leading the league with 70 hits.
Cross was also on the ACC’s all-freshman team a year after being chosen freshman All-American. He was still listed as a freshman in 2021 because the 2020 season was cut short and that season didn’t count as a year of eligibility.
The 48-man Collegiate National Team is split into two 24-man squads for the tour. One team is being called the Stars and the other is the Stripes.
Two right-handed pitchers from national champion Mississippi State — Landon Sims and Jackson Fristoe — are on the teams.
Sims was 5-0 with a 1.44 ERA and 13 saves for the Bulldogs this season. He also had a win against Texas in the College World Series and pitched three scoreless innings of relief in the 9-0 championship-clinching win over Vanderbilt. Fristoe was 3-3 with a 5.69 ERA.
Tennessee’s Drew Gilbert is also on the roster. He had 10 home runs for the Vols this year.
The tour, which started Friday night, consists of 10 games in Appalachian League towns, three at the USA Baseball national training complex in Cary, North Carolina, and one in Durham, North Carolina, where the collegiate players will take on the Durham Bulls.
The series hits Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday when the teams play at Greeneville. Other local games are Wednesday in Johnson City, Thursday in Bristol, Friday in Elizabethton and Saturday in Kingsport.
Each game begins at 7 p.m. and is scheduled for seven innings.