SPARTANBURG, S.C. — On a day when the teams combined for nearly 1,200 yards of offense, Wofford cornerback Amir Annoor intercepted a pass by East Tennessee State quarterback Tyler Riddell to set up a game-winning score in a battle of two teams desperately needing a Southern Conference victory.
His interception with 44 seconds left led to a 9-yard touchdown run by Nathan Walker 12 seconds later in the Terriers’ 48-41 win Saturday afternoon at Gibbs Stadium.
The Terriers had 580 yards of offense, the first time this season they’ve had over 400 yards and the second week in a row that the ETSU defense has allowed more than 400. It overshadowed a record-setting performance by ETSU’s Jacob Saylors. The senior running back racked up 245 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and a school-record 369 all-purpose yards, which included 124 on kick returns.
As a team, the Bucs piled up 589 total yards. However, ETSU coach George Quarles pointed out the Terriers (2-6 overall, 2-5 SoCon) made the plays when needed.
“At the end of the day, college football is about situations,” Quarles said after the team’s third straight loss. “We get the ball and the offense has a chance to win the game. That’s disappointing. Clearly, Jacob Saylors had very productive day. There were several plays we hardly blocked a soul and he made them all miss. He’s a very special player.”
Wofford quarterback Jimmy Weirick had a special game as well, producing a career-high 409 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 25-of-39 effort. He made a 31-yard scoring throw to Landon Parker on a fourth-and-19 with the Terriers trailing by seven in the fourth quarter.
“We had every chance to win it. I’m proud of the guys for fighting. They don’t give up, but we have figure out a way to get over the top,” Quarles said. “We’re obviously struggling at that position, but it’s been a tough time the last weeks. I thought (defensive back) Jayvon Henderson competed, but we have to find ways to prevent that.”
FIRST-HALF DEADLOCK
Kyle Parsons found a seam and raced down the right sideline 45 yards as Wofford took an early 7-0 lead. ETSU missed a golden opportunity to tie when Einaj Carter dropped a sure touchdown. The Bucs settled for a 49-yard field goal from Tyler Keltner.
The Terriers pushed the lead back to seven points on the first play of the second quarter, a 37-yard field goal by Bridger Jones. ETSU responded when Riddell found Isaiah Wilson in the left corner of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown.
ETSU (3-6, 1-6) took its first lead with 1:46 left in the half as Saylors rushed up the middle 26 yards for a touchdown. He piled up 62 yards during the five-play, 99-yard drive.
Wofford showed its own quick-strike offense, going 80 yards in just 1:10 as Weirick found Dillon Droze wide open for a 3-yard TD catch.
Saylors had a 58-yard kick return to set up ETSU at the Wofford 39 in the closing seconds, but the Bucs couldn’t take advantage, leaving the score 17-all at the half.
SECOND-HALF SEE-SAW
Wofford reclaimed the lead on a 38-yard field goal by Jones in the third quarter. Keltner tied the game at 20-20 with his 29-yard field goal three minutes later.
Weirick unleashed another touchdown — an 11-yard pass to Kyle Watkins over the middle — to give the Terriers the advantage.
It took ETSU just two offensive plays to make it a 27-27 game. First was a screen pass from Riddell to Wilson for 86 yards. From there, Saylors got a push from the offensive line on a 7-yard TD run.
The back and forth continued as Wofford took the lead with 13:04 left in the fourth quarter as Nathan Walker bulled his way in for a 2-yard score. Again, the Bucs responded, putting together a 56-yard drive capped off by Saylors’ 3-yard touchdown.
Carter gave ETSU a 41-34 lead with his 46-yard touchdown run around the left side with 7:39 left. But, the Terriers kept making the big plays — which included Weirick’s game-tying touchdown throw.
OTHER LEADERS
Riddell completed 15 of 29 passes for 252 yards and Wilson was the Bucs’ leading receiver with 134 yards on five catches. Chandler Martin ended with 13 tackles and Erek Campbell had eight to lead the ETSU defense.
Parsons and Ryan Ingram had 86 and 81 rushing yards, respectively, to lead Wofford. Parker was targeted 11 times and finished with eight catches for 179 yards.
ETSU has a bye week before taking on Western Carolina. The Nov. 12 contest, set for a 1 p.m. kickoff, will be the Bucs’ home finale.