SPARTANBURG, S.C. — On a day when the teams combined for nearly 1,200 yards of offense, Wofford cornerback Amir Annoor intercepted a pass by East Tennessee State quarterback Tyler Riddell to set up a game-winning score in a battle of two teams desperately needing a Southern Conference victory.

His interception with 44 seconds left led to a 9-yard touchdown run by Nathan Walker 12 seconds later in the Terriers’ 48-41 win Saturday afternoon at Gibbs Stadium.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

