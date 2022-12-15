Kendra Whitehurst is a living example of turning a negative, actually multiple negatives, into a positive.
The former East Tennessee State track athlete is now the women’s basketball graduate assistant for sports performance. She shares her personal struggles to help others who go through injuries.
As a heptathlete specializing in jumps, the Atlanta native was coming off a good freshman year for the Bucs. She had devoted herself to grueling summer workouts, and appeared to be headed for a breakout sophomore season.
Then she strained her hamstring in January, four days before the first indoor meet of the season. With that season lost, she turned her attention to the outdoor season, but then got COVID at the end of March. Making matters worse, she injured her foot when she tried to come back.
At that moment, she said she realized it was a time for her to heal both physically and emotionally.
“I started to see clearly how COVID allowed me to rest more, take my time,” she said. “A lot of thinking and in those thoughts, ‘Am I more than what I’ve been this whole time? What skills do I possess? What value do I have?’ Those things came into my mind and gave me the confidence to take this role.”
As an heptathlete, she competed in the long jump, triple jump, hurdles, 800, javelin and shot put. A jack-of-all-trades on the track, she found out those skills translated off the track as well.
“I was good at everything. I wasn’t great or excellent at anything,” she said. “There’s a lot of value in that because some people are great at one or two things, but I could be some value where I could get us some points. I was always dipping my toe in many things, which gave me a variety feel. Now I appreciate it because I know I carry a lot of value.”
She’s able to share her experiences with other athletes when they go through an injury. Whitehurst had been running since she was 9 years old and knew the anguish she felt when she was first sidelined. When an athlete is injured, she said, the mental side is the first part of the healing process.
“These are people who have put in work, tried their hardest and did all the things to prepare for the moment they’re getting ready for and then boom, an injury,” she said. “What’s going on in one’s minds is, ‘I worked this hard and then this happened. What does this mean?’ More than the pain, it’s those thoughts that go through your head.
“The very first thing I have someone do is breathe in your nose, out your mouth and just focus on the breathing. The healing begins by getting oxygen flowing through the body, the blood flow. Right when the injury begins, let’s start healing.”
The breathing is also the first thing the ETSU women do during warm-ups. It’s easy to see why Whitehurst has become so valuable to the team. She’s literally a breath of fresh air as it’s rare you see her without a bright smile. She tries to make the best of any situation and brings a positive energy to the group.
“I can’t remember a time where I wasn’t joyful on the inside. Even if I tried to be mad at something that didn’t please me, I couldn’t even stay mad long,” she said. “I’m realizing there are times I have to set boundaries for myself, but I’m always positive.”
Pursuing her masters in sports science and coaching education, Whitehurst is scheduled to graduate in December 2023. Then she will face a big decision whether to stay in Johnson City or move to Atlanta or somewhere else to pursue an opportunity.
“That’s a tough one. This is year six for me at ETSU,” she said. “Johnson City is great. I love the food they have, the scenery and the outdoors, so those are three things I focus on. Wherever I go, regardless of where I am, I know the way I want to feel and that’s continue to be joyful. I want to make sure I implement those things throughout my athletic and coaching journeys.”