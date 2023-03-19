LEXINGTON, Ky. — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team wanted to end its winningest season on a high note, and the Bucs saved their best for last.

Freshman Journee McDaniel made all seven of her 3-point shots and scored a career-high 26 points as ETSU rolled to a 96-49 victory over Georgia Southern on Sunday in the third-place game of the 13th annual Women’s Basketball Invitational.

