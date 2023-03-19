LEXINGTON, Ky. — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team wanted to end its winningest season on a high note, and the Bucs saved their best for last.
Freshman Journee McDaniel made all seven of her 3-point shots and scored a career-high 26 points as ETSU rolled to a 96-49 victory over Georgia Southern on Sunday in the third-place game of the 13th annual Women’s Basketball Invitational.
The Bucs used an 18-2 blitz in the second quarter to seize control and never looked back. They finished 25-10, with two more wins than any other ETSU team.
“What more can I ask of them?” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “This season has been remarkable. What these kids have done, what this staff has done, has been unbelievable.”
In her final collegiate game, Jiselle Thomas was asked to be a playmaker for the Bucs and it certainly didn’t hurt her scoring. With point guard Kendall Folley out with an ankle injury suffered in the semifinal loss to New Mexico State, Thomas ran the offense and scored 23 points while adding nine rebounds and seven assists. She went over the 1,500-point mark for her career with her first basket.
“I loved coaching J.T.,” Brown said of the lone graduate she will be losing next year. “She’s been through a lot. She was a huge factor in our success this season. What’s more, we were good for her.”
McDaniel took Folley’s place in the starting lineup and made the first four 3-point shots as the Bucs pulled ahead 41-14 midway through the second quarter. ETSU kept pouring it on and what turned into an 18-2 run left them up 44-16.
McDaniel came into the game shooting 26% from 3-point range and averaging 5.0 points per game. She eclipsed her previous high of 16 points in the third quarter. She was one shy of the school record of eight 3-pointers held by Amy Engle (1996) and Chris Forman (2000).
“I just love her growth this season,” Brown said. “I just love how confident she was shooting it.”
Courtney Moore had 17 points, making 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range. ETSU went 13 of 24 on 3-pointers and broke the single-season school record with 228.
Sarah Thompson’s 3-pointer made it 72-35 near the end of the third quarter. The Bucs’ lead grew as big as 47 points in the fourth.
Diamond Stokes led Georgia Southern (21-10) with 14 points.
The Eagles came into the game third in the nation in rebounding, averaging more than 47 per game. The Bucs outrebounded them 41-25. Jakhyia Davis had 10 rebounds for the Bucs.