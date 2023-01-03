For the longest time, one thing was certain on East Tennessee State’s men's basketball schedule. The Bucs were going to beat Western Carolina.
That all ended last year when the Catamounts defeated ETSU 87-84 to end a 14-game losing streak in the series. The Bucs still have won 31 of the last 33 meetings between the teams.
The latest meeting will be Wednesday night at Freedom Hall. It will be the Bucs’ first Southern Conference home game after they opened the conference schedule with two road wins. That left them 6-9 overall but tied for first in the league.
Western Carolina (8-7, 1-1) is coming off a surprising 79-67 win over Furman
“Western beat us last year at their place,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “And so there are a lot of reasons to play well — a chance to be 3-0 in the league. But they pose a lot of problems. They’ve got some good transfers, they can shoot it and they have a dominant big guy inside the paint that’s a handful.”
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall, where the Bucs are 3-4 this season. They’ve lost their last three home games.
“We have a lot to prove that we can get to a point where home is home and no one is coming in and beating us,” Oliver said. “We’re not there yet.”
ABOUT THE CATS
Justin Gray, a former Wake Forest star, is in his second year as Western Carolina’s coach. The team went 11-21 in his first season.
Tyzhaun Claude, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound junior, averages 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game to lead the Catamounts. Trey Jackson, a 6-1 senior, averages 14.1 points. Claude transferred for Morehead State, while Jackson came from Winthrop.
Jackson made 5 of 9 3-point shots in a 17-point effort against Furman on Saturday.
KING’S 1,000
ETSU guard Jordan King reached the 1,000-point mark for his career two games ago against Wofford and said he didn’t even realize he had hit the milestone until after the game.
“That’s something I looked at before the season,” King said. “I didn’t really focus on it. I called my mom after the game and she was on the phone crying. I’m like, ‘What are you crying for? We just won.’ She was like, ‘Oh, you just got your 1,000th point. That's your big milestone.’ I was definitely grateful for it. I didn’t know it was coming up. I knew I was going to get it, but I didn’t know what game.”
TAYLOR OUT?
Bucs forward Josh Taylor, who made the big defensive play at the horn in a 73-71 win over Wofford, missed the win over VMI with a concussion. His status is unknown for Wednesday night’s game, although he missed practice during the week.
After putting up a career-high 20 points against LSU, Taylor went scoreless against Wofford. He missed both of his shots and reportedly suffered the concussion sometime during that game.
BUCS’ NUMBERS
King is tied with center Jalen Haynes for the team scoring lead at 13.1 points per game. DeAnthony Tipler is third at 12.3. Tipler has turned into the team’s most prolific 3-point shooter with 32 long-range baskets. He’s shooting 41% on a 3-pointers.
ON THE HORIZON
The Bucs also play at home on Saturday when Furman visits.