Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander University head basketball coach.

The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill High School history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you