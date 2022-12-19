Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander University head basketball coach.
The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill High School history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
He served six seasons as an assistant at Lincoln Memorial under Josh Schertz where Wattad learned a culture focused on teamwork and respect.
During his time in Harrogate, the Railsplitters made it to the 2016 Division II national championship game and won a program-record 32 games in 2019-20. Their 32-game winning streak was the longest in college basketball before a loss in the Final Four.
Wattad was hired at Lander, a Division II school in Greenwood, South Carolina, in April 2020. The Bearcats finished 7-9 in his first season, then won five of their final seven games last season to finish 14-15. They’re on pace to better that mark at 8-2 after Monday's 88-78 win at Southern Wesleyan. Wattad gives much credit to his assistants, his players and his mentor.
“Being under Josh Schertz who is now at Indiana State, I was able to learn what the team process truly is,” Wattad said. “I saw the mentality of a head coach running the entire program. I can emphasize enough how fortunate I was to land at Lincoln Memorial. He is an unbelievable mentor for me in this business.”
When Wattad interviewed for the Lander job, Schertz told him to question if there were enough resources to get the job done and if he was going to be working for good people.
Wattad believed he found both at Lander, establishing a good working relationship with athletic director Brian Reese.
He has enjoyed good relationships throughout his basketball journey. Whenever he gets the chance, he talks to Ken Cutlip, his former coach at Science Hill, along with then assistants John Good and Kevin Vannoy.
“I love those guys. I’m forever grateful for Coach Cutlip,” Wattad said. “Until I went recruiting across the country, I didn’t realize how well coached I was in high school. I was glad I was given the foundation I was in the game of basketball.
“Those guys, along with Coach (Randy) Ferrell and Coach (Mike) Poe, they did such a great job teaching the fundamentals. Those are becoming more and more overlooked in this country. I’m glad I got that baseline because that started the journey of where I’m at now.”
Wattad still loves the style of play of those old Hilltoppers teams of getting up and down the floor. As one would expect with his background, there’s an emphasis on a solid, man-to-man defense.
He will make a return to East Tennessee on Dec. 31 when Lander visits Carson-Newman. The rest of the regular season consists of Peach Belt Conference games. Wattad believes his team, led by guard Jared Sherfield and forward Noah Dunn, can compete with the league’s best teams.
“I feel good about the team, about the guys, but you’ve got to win each day in practice," he said. "You often win the days before the game. You have to focus on the film and when we lift weights, lift hard. The guys have to focus on their studies and when you practice, you get after it. It’s rise and repeat, and keep it going from there.”