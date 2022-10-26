ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Southern Conference doesn’t expect much out of the East Tennessee State basketball team this season, and the Bucs are hoping to use that as motivation.

ETSU coach Desmond Oliver and Bucs guard Jordan King talk about how being picked in the SoCon will motivate the team.

ETSU was picked to finish sixth in the 10-team league when the preseason polls came out Wednesday during the SoCon’s Media Day at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

