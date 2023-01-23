Dick Sander was introduced as permanent athletic director at East Tennessee State University for the second time on Monday.

ETSU President Brian Noland made the announcement that the “interim” tag was being removed from Sander’s job title during a news conference at Greene Stadium. Sander had been serving on an interim basis since August after replacing Scott Carter.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you