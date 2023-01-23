Dick Sander was introduced as permanent athletic director at East Tennessee State University for the second time on Monday.
ETSU President Brian Noland made the announcement that the “interim” tag was being removed from Sander’s job title during a news conference at Greene Stadium. Sander had been serving on an interim basis since August after replacing Scott Carter.
Carter became AD when Sander retired in 2017. Sander, nicknamed “Doc,” originally started as ETSU’s athletic director in 2013.
“I’m as excited today as I was in 1986 when I got my first AD job at VCU,” Sander said to a crowded room. “We’re going to do some great things.”
During Sander’s first go-around at ETSU, the school re-started a football program that had been dormant for 12 years. He oversaw the construction of the football stadium. He hired Steve Forbes, one of the most popular coaches in school history, to run the men’s basketball program.
More recently, he hired Brenda Mock Brown to coach women’s basketball and she’s turned that program around in her first season.
“He’s a man of great substance and integrity,” Noland said. “There’s no razzle-dazzle with Dr. Sander. What you see is what you get. And we’re getting one of the most respected academic leaders in the nation.”
After Sander stepped in as interim AD last summer, the plan was to work toward finding a permanent replacement early this year. As Noland and Sander met, it became apparent that Sander was still the man for the job.
“Most importantly he puts his focus on the student-athletes,” Noland said. “He has stated time and time again when we met that his goal was to ensure that our student-athletes had world-class experiences on and off the court and that we position them in the classroom to realize their dreams. And we’ve done that.”
Sander does not have a contract for his new position.
“We’ll continue to move forward on a day-by-day basis,” Noland said. “We’ve agreed to work together until we get the department where we want it to be.”
The entire athletic department will be under review now that it is no longer being led by an “interim” athletic director. Sander quoted from a book by Jim Collins called “Good to Great” when talking about the department.
“I’m not the smartest guy in the world, but the one thing I do know from my coaching days is when you have good players, you have a lot better chance to be successful,” Sander said. “It’s really important that we need to get the right people on the bus. We need to get the people we have in the right place. We need to get the wrong people off the bus.”
Noland pointed out some ETSU programs that have been successful recently while admitting he’d like to some improvement in others.
“We’ve talked a great deal about he current state of our athletic department,” Noland said. “We’ve experienced significant success in programs such as volleyball, golf, tennis and others. I cannot be more pleased with the transformation that is underway in our women’s basketball program. I think we all know we have much room to grow with respect to football and men’s basketball. And there’s no better person to lead that growth than Dr. Sander.”
Dealing with the new landscape in college athletics — the transfer portal and the NIL (where student-athletes can be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness) — will be a challenge, but it’s been a challenge for every coach and administrator at every school.
“We’re going to hold everybody accountable that’s in the athletic department,” Sander said. “We’re going to hold me accountable to everyone to lead this program and all our people are going to be accountable to make this happen. We’ve had some missteps, there’s no question about it. We’re going to look at those missteps to make sure we don’t make those same mistakes again.”