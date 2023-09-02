NASHVILLE — Joe Milton III threw two touchdown passes and ran for two other scores as the 12th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers routed Virginia 49-13 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams and the Cavaliers' first game in 294 days.

Tennessee and Virginia marked the Cavs' first football game since a shooting left three players dead last November with a moment of silence before kickoff. The Vols also wore a sticker on the back of their helmets with the numbers of the late Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.


