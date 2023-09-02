Tennessee offensive lineman Parker Ball lifts running back Dylan Sampson into the air after scoring a touchdown against Virginia in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) rushes for a first down past Virginia defenders in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) rushes past Virginia defensive end Ben Smiley III, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) is forced out of bounds by a Virginia defender in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws a pass against Virginia in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
NASHVILLE — Joe Milton III threw two touchdown passes and ran for two other scores as the 12th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers routed Virginia 49-13 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams and the Cavaliers' first game in 294 days.
Tennessee and Virginia marked the Cavs' first football game since a shooting left three players dead last November with a moment of silence before kickoff. The Vols also wore a sticker on the back of their helmets with the numbers of the late Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.