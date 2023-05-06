B.J. Edwards entered the transfer portal Friday after one season with the Tennessee men’s basketball team.
The guard out of Knoxville Catholic averaged 4.3 minutes in 14 games and averaged 1.2 points per game.
Edwards likely was not in line for a significant role in a deep backcourt in the 2023-24 season after UT added two transfers and Santiago Vescovi opted to return for a fifth year. Edwards likely would have been set for a notable role the following season. The Vols stressed his future potential asa point guard as high.
The 6-foot-3 Edwards is the second scholarship player from UT to enter the portal. Forward Olivier Nkamhoua entered on March 30 after filling out his paperwork to enter the NBA draft. He is likely to go pro instead of remaining in college.
Walk-on guard Kent Gilbert also entered the transfer portal and walk-on Isaiah Sulack transferred to Marist.
Edwards was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. The son of former East Tennessee State running back Brian Edwards, B.J. Edwards grew up in Johnson City before moving to Knoxville his freshman year of high school.
Tennessee turned over its roster this offseason with seven additions, including guard Freddie Dilione who enrolled early in January. The Vols signed four-star forward JP Estrella, four-star guard Cameron Carr, and three-star forward Cade Phillips.
UT added three transfers in USC Upstate guard Jordan Gainey, Northern Colorado guard Dalton Knecht, Harvard forward Chris Ledlum.
The Vols have filled all 13 scholarship spots following Edwards’ departure.
Tennessee returns junior guards Jahmai Mashack and Zakai Zeigler. Vescovi’s return gives UT a trio of veteran guards. Knecht also is a senior. Zeigler is returning from ACL surgery after suffering a tear in his left knee against Arkansas on Feb. 28. D.J. Jefferson redshirted as a freshman and is expected to have a minor role.
