Milligan’s indoor track & field teams impressed among NCAA Division I, II and III competition at the VMI Winter Classic over the weekend.

The Buffs totaled nine NAIA national qualifying results and five event titles. With the VMI results in the books, Milligan’s men are ranked No. 2 and the Buffs’ women were No. 6 in the second edition of the USTFCCCA NAIA Track & Field Rating Index.

