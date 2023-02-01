Milligan’s indoor track & field teams impressed among NCAA Division I, II and III competition at the VMI Winter Classic over the weekend.
The Buffs totaled nine NAIA national qualifying results and five event titles. With the VMI results in the books, Milligan’s men are ranked No. 2 and the Buffs’ women were No. 6 in the second edition of the USTFCCCA NAIA Track & Field Rating Index.
Both of Milligan’s distance medley relays ran to school record and national No. 1 times. Will Stockley, Ja’Quan Williams, Sylas Chambers and Bryn Woodall finished in 10:02.94 to break the Buffs’ record set at last year’s All-American effort at the NAIA National Championships.
Caitlin Dominy, Megan Christian, Ellen Mary Kearney and Alyssa Bearzi posted an 11:57.88 time, also improving upon a program record set at last year’s national championship meet.
Milligan’s men ran the 24th-fastest time across all collegiate track & field this past weekend.
Woodall and Kearney repeated as the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Indoor Track Athletes of the Week and Woodall was honored as the NAIA National Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week. Both runners ran on school record and national No. 1 distance medley relays for the Buffs and each added an individual win and national qualifying effort.
Woodall bested a 52-man field in the mile with a 4:10.37, a fourth NAIA “A” standard this season. Kearney won the 800 in 2:13.85 for fourth different event with a national qualifying mark.
Aaron Jones notched national standards in the 1k and mile. Dominy hit a national qualifying time in the mile. Arran Kearney (3k) and Dawson Reed (5k) also notched their first national marks of the season.
Basketball
The Milligan University men’s and women’s basketball teams enter February with an eye on their potential placement in the AAC Tournament. The top 10 teams in the conference standings qualify for postseason play at the MeadowView Marriott in Kingsport Feb. 20-25.
Milligan’s women are alone in second place in the AAC standings with a 15-3 league record. The Buffs posted an 8-1 record in January and are riding a three-game win streak into February.
Milligan cruised to an 84-57 victory over Columbia (S.C.) on Tuesday evening. Reigning NAIA All-American Jaycie Jenkins poured in a season high 17 points off the bench in the Buffs’ triumph over the Koalas after missing most of the first two months of the regular season.
The men’s basketball team won three of its final four games in January to end the month in sole possession of eighth place in the AAC standings. Milligan picked up its most impressive road win of the season thus far with an 82-67 win at Montreat on Saturday.
The Buffs outscored the Cavaliers 43-30 to secure the rivalry win — in whicih Dylan Bartley (17 points), Finn McClure (15 points) and Sam Gold (14 points) led the charge.
Milligan’s basketball teams travel to Columbia International University on Saturday for an AAC doubleheader. The Rams took Milligan’s women to overtime before the Buffs prevailed 72-69 in the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse in November.
Milligan’s men defeated CIU 86-82 in November. In the men’s AAC standings, the Buffs sit 1.5 games behind the seventh-place Rams.
Baseball
The Milligan University baseball team is set to begin its season this weekend with the Clash of Conferences tournament at Dobyns-Bennett High School and TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Buffs are set to match up with Rio Grande, Lindsey Wilson and WVU Tech.
Milligan baseball won 36 games last spring, the second-winningest season in program history. The Buffs finished fourth in the conference with a 19-11 league record and won seven AAC series with seven wins over teams receiving votes in the NAIA national rankings.
In the AAC Tournament, Milligan made its deepest run since 2014 with two postseason wins. Head coach Skyler Barnett enters his fourth season, having led Milligan baseball to three consecutive winning campaigns for the first time since 2005.
The Buffs welcome a slew of fresh faces for 2023 with 35 total newcomers in the form of freshmen, transfers and graduate transfers. All-conference returnees include starting pitcher/infielder Brandon Marello, first baseman Braden Spano, starting pitcher Andrei Beal and outfielder Anthony Guzman.
Milligan enters the 2023 season receiving votes in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll and is picked third in the AAC.