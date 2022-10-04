Lacrosse can be a foreign word to some sports fans, but for Hunter Vines it became a world of opportunity that is still paying dividends.
The Elizabethton native, a standout player at High Point University, was recently drafted in the sixth round by the Vancouver Warriors of the National Lacrosse League. It will be a while before Vines gets his professional chance, but it’s another step forward.
“I love lacrosse because it has provided so many opportunities throughout my life,” Vines said. “Without it, I wouldn’t have gotten the chance to travel across the country, or go to boarding school and meet some of the greatest friends I’ve ever had.”
Vines, the brother of former Lady Cyclones’ tennis star Danielle Vines, attended Elizabethton City Schools through his eighth-grade year. An opportunity to play lacrosse at Christ School in North Carolina led him on a path to High Point, where he will play his fifth Division I season in the spring. He was given an extra year because of the pandemic interruption.
PRO DREAMS
Vines, who holds a degree in biology, plans on finishing his MBA in May. He will report to Vancouver next October, where he will try to make the 20-man roster or the five-man practice squad.
It’s an indoor league, so it will take adjustments.
“They put turf on top of a hockey rink and leave the boards up,” Vines said. “It’s a different sport than the one I play in college. It’s dominated by Canadian players.
“They probably picked me as more of a developmental-type deal. The star-studded guys go first, and in the later rounds they pick people they see something in. With me, it was probably speed that they liked.”
A unique thing about the league is the players usually have full-time jobs outside of lacrosse.
“The games are on the weekends, and the team flies the players up for practice on Friday,” Vines said. “It’s not as lucrative of a sport, and people want to make more money. The league respects that. So I could live in Elizabethton, work in the Tri-Cities, and fly to Vancouver on the weekends.”
To reach that goal, Vines will have to beat out other players during training camp.
“There will be 40 guys competing for the spots,” he said.
LOVE OF THE GAME
Vines said lacrosse gives him a chance to experience parts of different sports he enjoyed as a kid.
“It’s a blend of the sports I loved playing growing up,” said Vines, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 170 pounds. “It’s the strategy of basketball, physical contact like football, and the speed of soccer. It’s a good test of athleticism.”
Vines said he became acquainted with the sport through his cousin, Brayden Sampson, who played Division I lacrosse at Bryant University in Rhode Island.
“He played in high school in Florida, and I admired him,” Vines said. “I wanted to pursue playing as well.”
Vines said he took to the sport right away, but had to learn the intricacies.
“Athleticism helped me, and the physical aspects I picked up on,” he said. “But the fine motor skills took more time to figure out.”
UPCOMING CAMP
Vines will be part of the Level Up Lacrosse Clinic, which is scheduled to be held at Science Hill on Nov. 19-20. The camp is open to middle school and high school boys.
BIG SISTER
Vines said Danielle, who went on to play tennis at Furman University after graduating from Elizabethton as a three-time state singles champion, is on track to becoming a dentist.
“She is in her third year of dental school,” he said. “She’s crushing it. She graduated from Furman No. 1 in her class, and is No. 1 in her class at The Medical University of South Carolina.”