All East Tennessee State’s basketball team has to do to figure out how to stop UNC Asheville is look at the box score from last year’s meeting.
The Bulldogs beat ETSU 79-64 and the two main contributors to that result will be on the court when the teams meet Saturday at Freedom Hall.
Drew Pember, a 6-foot-10 forward who transferred from Tennessee, torched the Bucs for 27 points. Taijon Jones had 17 and the two combined to shoot 8-of-17 from 3-point range.
Pember, who knows ETSU coach Desmond Oliver from their time at Tennessee, was the Big South’s defensive player of the year in addition to being a first-team all-conference selection last season. He hasn’t slowed down in his second year in Asheville, averaging 20.3 points a game, including opening the season with a 40-point effort in a win over Central Florida.
“He’s a good player, preseason player of the year guy,” Oliver said. “There’s a job ahead of us. We have to guard Drew Pember better and figure out ball-screen defense. We have to guard Jones better and just really game plan because they’re a driving team. They’re all about driving and kicking and getting your rotation. They press a little bit, trying to speed you up. But the key is being able to control their offense.”
UNC Asheville, coached by Milligan graduate Mike Morrell, comes in at 7-4.
The Bucs, on the other hand, are 4-7 and have lost three in a row, none by more than four points. Their latest defeat, a 78-75 home setback to Queens University, continued a pattern of losing close games.
“It’s frustrating, for sure,” ETSU guard Jordan King said. “But I’ll never lose hope. The team is still fighting. We're still sticking together, still communicating and still working hard in practice. Eventually, we’re going to get a couple of wins under our belt and we’re not going to have this feeling anymore.”
TV GAMES
Saturday’s game will be televised locally on Tri-Cities CW.
Two other ETSU home games, Jan. 7 against Furman and Feb. 25 against UNC Greensboro, will also be televised on Tri-Cities CW.
BUCS BITS
King leads the Bucs in scoring at 14 points per game, Jaylen Haynes is next at 13.3 and DeAnthony Tipler is getting 13 ppg.
After out-rebounding opponents in every game but one to start the season, ETSU has been out-rebounded in its last two contests.
ETSU is last among SoCon teams in 3-point shooting (30.5%) and free throw shooting (65.4%).
BROCK BACK?
Brock Janzen, ETSU’s reserve forward who is shooting 73% from the field, was supposed to be back from an ankle injury in the last game but was held out as a precautionary measure. He has missed the last five games, but should see some action against UNC Asheville.
ON THE HORIZON
After the Asheville game, the Bucs head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a game at LSU. It will be the teams’ first meeting since ETSU beat the Tigers during the 2019-20 season.