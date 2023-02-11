Bucs logo

MACON, Ga. — East Tennessee State’s women were beating the buzzers on Saturday. They also beat Mercer along the way.

The Bucs connected on last-second 3-pointers to end the second and third quarters and used that momentum to knock off the two-time defending Southern Conference basketball champions 62-46 at Hawkins Arena.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you