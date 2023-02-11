MACON, Ga. — East Tennessee State’s women were beating the buzzers on Saturday. They also beat Mercer along the way.
The Bucs connected on last-second 3-pointers to end the second and third quarters and used that momentum to knock off the two-time defending Southern Conference basketball champions 62-46 at Hawkins Arena.
It was ETSU’s sixth win in its last seven games.
“This is a tough place to play,” said ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown, whose team is in the midst of the best turnaround in the country. “You come in here and look around and see all these banners. That’s what we want.”
Nevaeh Brown’s 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer sent the Bucs into the locker room up 33-20. Ten minutes later, Sarah Thompson banked in a long 3-pointer from straight away as the third-quarter buzzer sounded to give ETSU a 48-32 advantage heading into the final period.
Two minutes into the fourth quarter, the Bucs had stretched the lead to 20 and were full of confidence.
Mercer made a run, as would be expected from a championship team, and scored eight in a row, but ETSU weathered the storm.
The Bucs improved to 19-7 overall, 6-4 in the SoCon. They climbed into the title race and are a game out of first place in the loss column with four games to go.
Mercer, which won 66-52 at ETSU earlier in the season, fell to 10-14, 6-5.
Kendall Folley led a balanced ETSU scoring attack with the 14 points, while Brown added 12 and Jiselle Thomas had 11. Courtney Moore and Jakhyia Davis each had eight. Journey McDaniel pulled down nine rebounds.
The Bucs held Amoria Neal-Tysor, the MVP of the last two SoCon tournaments, to eight points, all in the fourth quarter. She was 3 of 14 from the field. Erin Houpt led the Bears with 13 points.
ETSU has two home games left, Thursday against Wofford and Saturday against Furman. They close the regular season with games at UNC Greensboro on Feb. 23 and Western Carolina on Feb. 25.