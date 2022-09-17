A mistake-prone first half was too much for East Tennessee State to overcome.
Furman took advantage of four ETSU turnovers and pulled away for a 27-14 victory over the Bucs in a Southern Conference football game Saturday night at Greene Stadium.
ETSU fell to 1-2 overall, 0-2 in the SoCon. Furman improved to 2-1, 1-0.
The Bucs committed three turnovers and missed a field goal in the first half yet they were still in the game thanks to a stingy defense and one big play by Tyler Riddell.
The Bucs’ total offensive output of the first half came when Riddell stepped up in the pocket and launched the ball as far as he could, hitting a wide open Einaj Carter in stride up the right sideline for a 75-yard touchdown pass and a 7-3 lead.
Carter also scored ETSU’s second touchdown, on an 11-yard pass from Riddell in the third quarter.
ONE LAST GASP
Trailing 20-14, the Bucs got the ball back on their own 20-yard line with 2:08 left.
Riddell never got time to find a receiver on first and second down. On third down, Will Huzzie seemed to make a remarkable catch for a 22-yard gain, but the play was nullified when he was called for offensive pass interference.
Facing third-and-19, ETSU went out with a whimper with an incompletion and an interception — Riddell’s third — on a fourth-down desperation play.
Furman’s Dominic Roberto then scored from 46 yards out to seal the deal.
FIRST-HALF HIGHLIGHTS
The Paladins led 13-7 at halftime after Tyler Huff hit Wayne Anderson Jr. with a 15-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left in the second quarter.
Furman went up 20-7 midway through the third quarter with a 14-play, 89-yard drive that lasted 5:42 and ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Huff to All-American tight end Ryan Miller.
When their prospects appeared bleak, the Bucs climbed back into the game when Carter made his second touchdown catch, a perfectly thrown pass from Riddell into the left corner of the end zone for a 11-yard score that cut Furman’s lead to 20-14.
The 75-yard drive was aided by two 15-yard penalties against Furman.
EMPTY EARLY POSSESSION
A promising first-quarter Furman drive ended when ETSU’s Timmy Dorsey and Jalen Porter sandwiched Huff for a sack and caused a fumble. Dorsey came up with the recovery.
Jacob Saylors picked up big yardage and Riddell hit Huzzie on an inside slant, setting the Bucs up with a first-and-goal inside the 10-yard line.
A deflected ball turned into Riddell’s second interception of the night. Riddell’s pass hit a Furman defender’s helmet and was picked off by Jalen Miller. A flag was thrown for a possible targeting penalty, but after a video review, it was overturned and the Paladins had the ball.
Furman’s Ian Williams kicked field goals of 44 and 43 yards.
ETSU’s Tyler Keltner missed a 45-yard field goal attempt.
BY THE NUMBERS
Riddell completed 22 of 44 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Saylors rushed for 54 yards on 19 carries, far off his average of 125 per game.
Huff was 24 of 40 for 218 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Paladins with 98 yards on 13 carries.
ETSU’s Cam Lewis caught four passes and all of them produced first downs. Carter had three catches for 87 yards.
BIG CROWD
The announced attendance was 9,836, the fourth-largest crowd in Greene Stadium history. It was the ninth ETSU game in a row to sell out.
UP NEXT
The Bucs step out of the SoCon with a game at Robert Morris near Pittsburgh on Saturday, while Furman plays at Charleston Southern.