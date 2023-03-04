Milligan University athletes Alyssa Bearzi, Aaron Jones and Bryn Woodall raced to individual titles Saturday at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Brookings, South Dakota

Bearzi added to her legacy as one of Milligan’s most decorated runners ever by winning the women’s 5,000 meters race.

