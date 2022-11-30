The Milligan track and field teams kicked off their 2022-23 indoor campaigns at the Ben Martin First Chance Indoor/Outdoor Meet at Oak Ridge High School.
The Buffs racked up seven NAIA “A” national standards, nine total national qualifiers, seven first-place finishes and over 50 Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) qualifying results. The Buffs took the men’s meet title with a score of 179 points over AAC rivals Tennessee Wesleyan and Reinhardt.
All seven of the Buffs’ cross country All-Americans posted NAIA “A” standards in the men’s and women’s 5k.
Ellen Mary Kearney, Caitlin Dominy, Alyssa Bearzi and Gracie Allen swept the top four spots in the women’s 5k with the first three notching “A” standards and Allen posting a national qualifying time of her own. In the men’s 5k, Bryn Woodall, Aaron Jones, Will Stockley and Jake Crow punched their tickets to the 2022-23 NAIA National Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Sylas Chambers took the meet title in the men’s 1k, Pablo Rivas won the men’s 3k, Keith Fletcher had the top time in the men’s 60-meter dash and Carson Conatser won the men’s high jump. Scarlett Zeoli won the women’s 400-meter dash. The Buffs’ men’s 4x400-meter relay approached the program record as Aaron Vaughn, Skylan Stephens, Jeremy Evans and Ja’Quan Williams recorded a time of 3:29.91.
The Buffs continue their early-season indoor track blitz with trips to Appalachian State on Friday evening and to the JDL Fast Track on Sunday.
December Travel
Milligan teams are slated to crisscross the country for a variety of competitions in the month of December. Milligan’s cycling team is headed to Hartford, Conn. for the USA Cycling Collegiate Cyclocross National Championships on Dec. 8-11. The Buffs’ nationally ranked swim programs are headed to Port Charlotte, Fla. to train prior to Christmas. Milligan swimming will match up with another national powerhouse St. Thomas during the trip on Dec. 14.
The week before Christmas sees both Milligan men’s basketball and men’s and women’s bowling head west. Men’s Basketball will compete in the Hawaii-Hilo Classic on Dec. 18-19. Milligan’s bowling squads are slated to compete in a pair of Tier 1 events in Las Vegas Dec. 18-21.
Academic All-District
College Sports Communicators tabbed 10 Milligan student-athletes as Academic All-District honorees across three teams.
To be nominated a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average at his or her current institution.
Honorees included women’s soccer players Alex Thomas, Audra Morgan, Taylor Dawson, Makenna Oiler and Hannah Chatterton. Marius Grytdal, Simen Haraldstad and Ludvig Wille collected the award from Milligan men’s soccer and volleyball players Sarah Grace Larkey and Ella Maiden were honored.
Each player advances to CSC’s Academic All-America ballot.