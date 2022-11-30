Alyssa Bearzi, Ellen Mary Kearney and Caitlin Dominy

Milligan’s Alyssa Bearzi, Ellen Mary Kearney and Caitlin Dominy run during a recent track meet in Oak Ridge.

 Natalia Rivas-Foster

The Milligan track and field teams kicked off their 2022-23 indoor campaigns at the Ben Martin First Chance Indoor/Outdoor Meet at Oak Ridge High School.

The Buffs racked up seven NAIA “A” national standards, nine total national qualifiers, seven first-place finishes and over 50 Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) qualifying results. The Buffs took the men’s meet title with a score of 179 points over AAC rivals Tennessee Wesleyan and Reinhardt.

