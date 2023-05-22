The worst kept secret coming out of Brooks Savage’s hiring as East Tennessee State basketball coach became official Monday.
Isaiah Tisdale, a former ETSU player who was the MVP of the Southern Conference tournament in 2020, joined Savage’s staff as director of player development.
On the day he was hired, Savage first announced that Tisdale would be joining his staff, but the official announcement was held until Tisdale completed his Master’s degree at Wake Forest. Tisdale, nicknamed “Pun,” had been working as a graduate manager under former ETSU coach Steve Forbes at Wake Forest, where he also worked with Savage.
“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Isaiah Tisdale back to ETSU,” Savage said. “Isaiah is a winner. I’ve had the pleasure to watch ‘Pun’ grow from a talented young player into a talented young coach. He is a rising star in college basketball. Isaiah is a relentless worker and his investment level with our student-athletes goes above and beyond. He was involved in all aspects of our program the last two years at Wake Forest. Isaiah is a team-first guy; trustworthy, loyal and eager to learn. His positive energy is contagious and his pride for ETSU basketball will help us establish a championship culture.”
During his two years at Wake Forest, Tisdale was an offensive assistant and was the team’s community-service liaison.
“East Tennessee State University is my home away from home, my alma mater,” Tisdale said. “The love this community has for basketball is unbelievable. To have the opportunity to be a part of the men’s basketball program — with a tremendous coach in Coach Savage — success is inevitable. I am excited to get started.”
Tisdale, a point guard, was generally regarded as the best defensive player on ETSU’s 30-4 team that won the SoCon tournament in 2020. He averaged 16.3 points a game in the tournament and got 24 in the championship game win over Wofford.
Tisdale joins one of his former ETSU teammates on the staff. Joe Hugley, a forward on that championship team, is one of Savage’s assistants.