Jiselle Thomas saved her best move for the biggest moment of Senior Day.
Thomas’ driving layup with 24 seconds left enabled East Tennessee State to escape with a 66-63 victory over Furman in a Southern Conference women’s basketball game Saturday at Brooks Gym.
With ETSU clinging to a 64-61 lead, Thomas drove the lane, protected the ball against her body, and emerged from a ground of defenders to score a layup. The basket broke a scoreless period of almost three minutes for the Bucs and gave them some breathing room after they had coughed up most of a 15-point advantage.
“I knew it was a really big bucket for us,” said Thomas, the Bucs’ only senior recognized before the game. “We really needed to score on that possession. I was just locked in. I knew I had a little bit of a mismatch so I had to take advantage of that.”
Ella Riggs scored with less than a second left for Furman to account for the final margin.
The Bucs, who were coming off a game in which they made 16 3-pointers, won despite allowing 23 offensive rebounds, a number that had ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown seeing red. Furman turned them into 26 second-chance points.
The Paladins outrebounded the Bucs 42-24.
“Furman does lead the league in offensive rebounds,” Brown said. “We knew that coming in. Coming off the heels of such a great shooting night, I think our kids had amnesia about that and were relying too much on our offense.”
Kendall Folley led ETSU (21-7 overall, 8-4 SoCon) with 25 points. Thomas finished with 17 points and five assists. Courtney Moore added 11 points.
“I don’t think any of us were ever nervous,” said Folley, who made 11 of 16 field goal attempts. “We just have to stick to what we’re doing and I believe we’ll be successful.”
Jakhyia Davis, ETSU’s center, blocked five shots, tying the second-best total in program history. She also had eight points and five rebounds.
Riggs led Furman (10-16, 2-9) with 18 points.
The Bucs entered the game in second place in the SoCon standings, one game behind Chattanooga, which was playing later Saturday night.
BROWN OUT
Nevaeh Brown, ETSU’s second-leading scorer, missed the game was an injury. Her status is said to be day-to-day, although she was walking with her left foot in a boot.
RUFFUS-MILNER PLANS
One bit of news that was discovered when Thomas was the only senior recognized before the game was the plans of Jayla Ruffus-Milner. The Bucs’ center, a grad transfer from Pepperdine, was expected to be playing her final season. She suffered a torn ACL last month and has announced she will return to ETSU for another season.
UP NEXT
The Bucs finish the regular season on the road, at UNC Greensboro on Thursday and Western Carolina on Saturday. The SoCon tournament begins March 2 in Asheville, North Carolina.