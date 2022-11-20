COOKEVILLE — A tough start was too much for the East Tennessee State basketball team to overcome.
The Bucs missed their first seven shots and trailed for almost the whole game as Tennessee Tech took a 69-62 non-conference victory Sunday at the Eblen Center.
ETSU fell to 4-2 heading into Wednesday night’s home game against Appalachian State.
Jaylen Sebree scored all 15 of his points in the second half as the Golden Eagles improved to 2-3. In Tech’s previous game, Sebree had scored 20 points after halftime.
At one point in the first half, the Bucs were shooting 4 for 17 and trailed by as many as 12 points. Jordan King hit a 3-pointer on an inbounds play, capping a 10-2 run that cut the Eagles’ lead to 33-30, and that’s how the teams went into the locker room at halftime.
The Bucs cut the deficit to two on a pair of free throws by Jalen Haynes before the Golden Eagles took off again. They stretched the lead to 15 points midway through the second half.
King led the Bucs with 20 points. He swished a 3-pointer from the logo near midcourt at the final buzzer to finish 8 of 19 from the field. He also led the Bucs with seven rebounds.
DeAnthony Tipler added 11 points for ETSU, making 3 of 7 from 3-point range.
The Bucs finished shooting 35% while Tennessee Tech made 46% of its shots. ETSU out-rebounded the Eagles 36-33.
Starting forward Jaden Seymour missed his second game in a row with a reported concussion. Brock Jancek started in Seymour’s place and finished with eight points, the same amount scored by Allen Strothers.
Haynes, ETSU’s usually reliable center, made 1 of 6 from the field and finished with six points. Josh Taylor also had six points, going 2 of 7.
Brett Thompson added 11 points for Tennessee Tech.