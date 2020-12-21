By Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel
The University of Tennessee is conducting an internal investigation of the Tennessee football program for alleged recruiting violations and alleged impermissible benefits to athletes, a source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to Knox News on Sunday.
The investigation pertains only to the football program and not other Tennessee athletic programs, the source added.
Football assistant coaches, athletes and support staffers have been interviewed as part of the investigation, the source said. Coach Jeremy Pruitt had not been interviewed as part of the investigation, as of Sunday, the source said.