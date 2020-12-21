No. 5 Texas A&M makes last CFP case in 34-13 win over Vols

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt walks onto the field to talk to players during an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

By Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel

The University of Tennessee is conducting an internal investigation of the Tennessee football program for alleged recruiting violations and alleged impermissible benefits to athletes, a source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to Knox News on Sunday.

The investigation pertains only to the football program and not other Tennessee athletic programs, the source added.

Football assistant coaches, athletes and support staffers have been interviewed as part of the investigation, the source said. Coach Jeremy Pruitt had not been interviewed as part of the investigation, as of Sunday, the source said.

