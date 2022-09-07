Billy Taylor has spent parts of just about every football season since the mid-1980s trying to defend an option attack.
Dating back to his time as a linebacker and team captain at East Tennessee State to the present, Taylor has learned a thing or two about the tricky offense.
Taylor and the Bucs will get another crack at the triple option Saturday when they play at The Citadel, the lone holdout in the Southern Conference still running it.
“It’s just one of those offenses that if they come out and line up in a formation that you’re not ready for, they’ll rip your guts out with it all day long,” Taylor said.
What are the keys to stopping what is commonly called the three-back offense?
“Always stop the fullback and play assignment football,” Taylor says. “Dive, quarterback and pitch on every play. If one person screws up, we’re in trouble.
“One thing I don’t want to hear is ‘I thought he handed it’ or ‘I thought he kept it.’ You just have to do your job. That’s what it’s all about.”
The Citadel rushed for 3,199 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, including 276 yards in its 48-21 loss to ETSU at Greene Stadium. The Bulldogs ran for 216 yards in a season-opening loss to Campbell last week.
“We’d better be ready,” Taylor said. “We’ve had good days against three-back teams and we’ve had bad games. You’ve got to prepare well and you’ve got to be physical. And every every person on the field has to do their job.”
Doing their job is the key. Nobody on the outside can be fooled by the fake handoff, thinking the fullback has the ball when the quarterback pulls it out and starts around the end. And then the defense can’t all attack the quarterback, because he’ll pitch it out to the back at the last second. That’s when the big plays happen.
“It can lead to a touchdown or it can lead to a 50-yard gain,” Bucs linebacker Stephen Scott said. “You’ve just got to make sure that everybody’s on point, everybody knows what their job is and make sure that they’re doing their job.”
As one of the leaders of the defense, one of Scott’s jobs is to make sure everyone is ready for the option and the atmosphere expected in ETSU’s first road game.
“We’ve got some new guys stepping up, so to make sure that they know what to do and make sure that they know this environment they’re about to come into is a serious environment,” Scott said. “It can get nasty. It can get crazy. So keep your head on, just focus and lock in on what you need to do and then that’ll take care of itself.”
The ETSU secondary won’t have to defend many passes, but the passing attack can still be deadly. When the defensive backs get caught looking into the backfield or come up to make plays on the run, receivers can blow right past them.
Last season, the Bulldogs completed 65 passes. Seven of them went for touchdowns.
“They just lull you to sleep and when you’re not expecting a play, they raise up and throw the ball and hit it for big numbers,” ETSU cornerback Alijah Huzzie said.
Taylor spent several years as Wofford’s defensive coordinator back when that school was running a similar offense, so he had to practice against it every day and he’s very aware of the big-play capability.
“We told receivers when we recruited them, you may only catch three a game, but two may be for touchdowns,” Taylor said.
The blocking scheme for the option has changed because of a new rule prohibiting cut blocks outside the tackle box. Blockers on the perimeter are no longer allowed to take out a defender’s legs. That was a staple of the three-back offenses in the past.
“Not being able to chop somebody, that’s kind of tough because they got to stay up,” Huzzie said. “I think that’s changed the whole offense, honestly.”
It all adds up to another challenge for the ETSU defense, one they’ll face just once this season.
“There used to be three teams in our league that ran so it, so you had more opportunities to get ready for it,” Taylor said. “I’m kind of glad it’s early because we had a little bit of a chance to do it in camp too. But it’s still tough to get ready for in two-and-a-half, three days.”