ETSU’s Kendall Folley, shown driving around Samford’s Alyssa Tarpley, said the Bucs have the potential to win the tournament championship. JOE AVENTO/Johnson City Press

 By JOE AVENTO javento@johnsoncitypress.com

The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team is expected to be “in the mix” as the Southern Conference tournament begins on Thursday.

“That’s what we’ve been talking about, let’s get in the mix,” said first-year ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown, who was announced as the SoCon’s coach of the year on Tuesday. “Let’s be in the mix at the end of the year. Let’s position ourselves to have a shot, and I think that’s what the kids have done.”

