The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team is expected to be “in the mix” as the Southern Conference tournament begins on Thursday.
“That’s what we’ve been talking about, let’s get in the mix,” said first-year ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown, who was announced as the SoCon’s coach of the year on Tuesday. “Let’s be in the mix at the end of the year. Let’s position ourselves to have a shot, and I think that’s what the kids have done.”
It all starts for the Bucs with a quarterfinal matchup against Samford on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
ETSU, the surprise of the SoCon this season, comes in 22-8 and seeded third in the eight-team field. The Bucs are one victory away from tying the record for most in school history and their 16-win turnaround from last season is tops in the country.
“We’ve accomplished a lot, but we’re not done yet,” Bucs all-conference guard Kendall Folley said. “It’s been a great season that can really be special and we think we really have the potential to finish it off with the championship. We still haven’t showed our best basketball.”
Samford (13-16) comes into the game on a five-game losing streak. That dropped the Bulldogs to the No. 6 seed.
Samford has won the SoCon championship three times, most recently in 2020. ETSU has made the finals five times but has never won the tournament. The two teams split during the regular season with each team winning on the road.
The Bulldogs are led by Andrea Bailey, who was chosen as the media’s SoCon player of the year on Tuesday. The senior guard leads the league in scoring at 17.7 points per game and had 32 points in her two games against the Bucs.
ETSU is led by graduate guard Jiselle Thomas, who averages 15.4 points per game. Sophomore guards Nevaeh Brown (11.1) and Folley (10.8) also score in double figures.
Thomas transferred from Temple to join a team that had won six games the previous season. Before she ever suited up, ETSU went through a coaching change. Brown had been hired to replace Simon Harris, leaving a lot of question marks.
“I just came in with an open mind, open heart,” said Thomas, a first-team All-SoCon selection. “I knew Coach Joe (ETSU assistant Joe Silvestri) coming in and I trusted him. I didn’t really know what would come out of this year, but it’s definitely more than I ever could have wanted, and honestly it’s what I’ve looked for in my college career.”
ETSU, which went 9-5 in conference games, has beaten every team in the league except Chattanooga.
“That’s got to give them a little bit of confidence,” Brown said. “But they also know they can be beaten by anyone as well. We’re not overconfident.”