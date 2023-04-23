GREENSBORO, Ga. — East Tennessee State pulled out to a three-stroke lead over Furman and Chattanooga after Sunday's day one of the Southern Conference golf championships at Reynolds Plantation.
In their bid for a third straight SoCon title, the Bucs posted a 14-under 274 to lead the Paladins and Mocs each at 11-under 277. Mercer is fourth at 3-under 285 and Western Carolina fifth with an even-par 288.
ETSU golfers Matty Dodd-Berry and Mats Ege are tied atop the individual leaderboard. Each of them ended at 6-under 66 with seven birdies and one bogey over the opening round. Dodd-Berry had a particularly strong finish, with four birdies over the final five holes.
The Buc teammates hold a one-stroke lead over Paul Conroy from Chattanooga and Harris Barth from Furman. Tobias Jonsson from Mercer sits in fifth at 4 under.
Other ETSU players on the individual leaderboard include Archie Davies, tied for seventh with a 2-under 70, and Remi Chartier, tied with 21st with an even-par 72. Algot Kleen finished at 6-over 78 and placed 37th overall, which did not count toward the team total.
The Bucs were particularly effective on the longer holes, going 10-under on the par 5s with two eagles. Round 2 of the three-day tournament is scheduled for Monday.