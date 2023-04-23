ETSU Bucs logo.jpg

GREENSBORO, Ga. — East Tennessee State pulled out to a three-stroke lead over Furman and Chattanooga after Sunday's day one of the Southern Conference golf championships at Reynolds Plantation.

In their bid for a third straight SoCon title, the Bucs posted a 14-under 274 to lead the Paladins and Mocs each at 11-under 277. Mercer is fourth at 3-under 285 and Western Carolina fifth with an even-par 288.

