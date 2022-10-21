The secret is out, although it really hasn’t been a secret for some time. If a team can stop Jacob Saylors, it has a good chance to beat East Tennessee State.
Samford comes to Greene Stadium on Saturday for the Bucs’ homecoming game (3:30 p.m kickoff) and the Bulldogs will undoubtedly have their sites set on slowing Saylors.
With the Bucs’ passing offense providing mediocre results at best — they’re seventh in the SoCon in passing yards — opponents have really focused on Saylors, who fell to second in the SoCon in rushing yards per game after being held to 25 yards on 16 carries by Mercer.
“People go into the game saying ‘We can’t let number eight beat us,’ and we have to be more creative in how we get those explosive plays,” ETSU coach George Quarles said.
Saylors is still averaging 109 yards per game and leads the conference with 11 rushing touchdowns.
ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell has yet to match the production he had last year, which led him to be chosen as the SoCon’s preseason all-conference quarterback. He’s sixth in the league in passing efficiency and has thrown seven interceptions this season.
Riddell has been sharing time with red-shirt freshman Baron May in recent weeks and Quarles figures to continue that two-headed approach to the quarterback position.
ETSU comes into the game 3-4 overall, 1-4 in the SoCon. Samford is 5-1, 3-0. The Bulldogs’ only loss was a 33-0 setback to Georgia.
ABOUT SAMFORD
Quarterback Michael Hiers has thrown 16 touchdown passes with just two interceptions. He’s leading the SoCon by completing 71% of his passes. Receiver Chandler Smith has caught six of those TD passes.
BUC BITS
ETSU linebacker Chandler Martin leads the SoCon in tackles with 68.
Alijah Huzzie is averaging 2.14 pass breakups per game, tops in the league. He leads the SoCon with four interceptions and is 11th in tackles.
NO REST FOR THE WEARY
Samford is coming off its bye week, meaning the Bulldogs will be coming to Johnson City fresh. Meanwhile, the Bucs will play two more games before their Nov. 5 Saturday off, meaning they will have played nine games in a row before getting a break.
“I don’t think there’s any question that we would love to have an open date — mentally, physically — just to recharge a little bit,” Quarles said. “We are beat up, there’s no getting around it. We are playing with some guys that haven’t played as much, but we have that next-man-up mentality and that’s the reason you recruit — for depth in these situations. We look at it as a situation for somebody else to play. Obviously, it’s not ideal to play nine straight without an open date. It’d be great to have it right in the middle. But this is where we are.”
HOMECOMING FESTIVITIES
All former ETSU athletic alumni are encouraged to stop by Lot 21 on for a special tailgate and to pick up a commemorative Homecoming pin.
Because of constraints and Homecoming court, the ETSU Marching Bucs will not perform at halftime, but have instead elected to perform their full show after the game.