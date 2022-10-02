Trying to cling to a lead with an offense going nowhere proved to be an impossible task for East Tennessee State’s football team.
And it has left the Bucs in desperation mode.
ETSU’s offense completely disappeared in the second half of a 24-16 loss to Chattanooga on Saturday, a game that left the Bucs 0-3 in the Southern Conference and searching for answers.
To be fair, Chattanooga’s defense can be one of the most dominant in the conference. But the output the Bucs put together in the final two quarters was staggering.
Leading 13-0 at halftime, ETSU ran nine plays in the third quarter and netted one yard. That’s difficult to fathom for a team that, at worst, was expecting to be one of the better ones in the league, especially with an offense that was being described as exciting and explosive before it ever had a chance to excite and explode.
Implode is more like what’s happening.
In the fourth quarter, with the game on the line, Chattanooga held ETSU to 43 yards on 26 plays — and 23 of those came on a fourth-down desperation pass in the final seconds.
Even in the first half when they were moving the ball, the Bucs couldn’t get the most out of their efforts. They had 141 yards in the first quarter, yet were only leading 10-0. A 13-0 halftime lead turned out to not be enough to hold off the Mocs, who rallied with 21 points in the fourth quarter against an ETSU defense that had finally been worn down after the offense couldn’t get a prolonged drive going.
“In the first half, we got a couple of turnovers, got the ball back and we just didn’t finish on offense,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “We did some good things in the first half and then in the second half it was totally different story. We didn’t play very well at all offensively and it’s hard to win games like that.”
ETSU, the defending SoCon champion, is surprisingly still winless in the league. Instead of trying to defend a championship, the Bucs are simply trying to survive and win a game.
“I’m really disappointed, obviously,” Quarles said. “It’s not what I was hoping for, for sure. You wouldn’t have thought we’d be 0-3 in the conference. In the conference, every game is a dogfight. We’ve just got to figure out a way to get over the hump.
“I’m disappointed in the results. I’m not disappointed in our team in any way. I just think we’ve got to do some things better, give them better chances to be successful.”
Despite the team’s win-loss record, ETSU still ranks in the top two in the SoCon in every defensive statistical category. At some point, the defensive players will begin to look at their offensive teammates and wonder “What more can we do?”
Two telling stats: The Bucs are last in the SoCon in third-down conversions with a 27% rate after going 1 for 14 on Saturday. ETSU’s defense is tops in holding opponents on third down, stopping them 68% of the time.
“It’s not really frustrating because we know as a defense, we have to do our job regardless,” said linebacker Chandler Martin, who led the team with 10 tackles. “So regardless of what happens on offense, regardless of what the offense is doing, we have to do our job. We have to execute every time we get out there.”
Just being winless in the SoCon after winning championships in two of the last four seasons has the Bucs in an unfamiliar position.
“It is a little confusing at times, but it is what it is,” said cornerback Alijah Huzzie, who had a leaping interception at the goal line in the second quarter. “At the end of the day, we’ve just got to stick to our plan, play ball and do our job.”
The Bucs’ fourth chance at their first SoCon win comes Saturday when they play at VMI, a team having some problems of its own.
“Just little things that we have to correct,” Huzzie said. “Little things keep occurring. And we’ve just got to put some points on the board.”