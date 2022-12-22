Steve Spurrier has constantly evolved throughout his football and professional careers.
As a player, he went from an All-American quarterback at Science Hill High School to a Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Florida and a decade-plus veteran in the NFL.
He transitioned into coaching as an assistant at Florida and Georgia Tech before becoming the head coach of the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits.
Later, he had a legendary career as coach at Duke, Florida and South Carolina, as well as a brief stint with the NFL’s Washington Redskins. He’s one of a handful of individuals in the College Football Hall of Fame as both player and coach.
Now, he works as an ambassador for the University of Florida and owns a Gainesville restaurant called Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille.
In typical Spurrier fashion, the website for the restaurant shows a funny video of the coach who explains, “You know making a reservation at my restaurant is easier than a Saturday afternoon Homecoming game against Vandy.”
The idea of a restaurant came from his daughter, Amy, who encouraged him to open a place with all his trophies and memorabilia so fans could enjoy.
Spurrier contacted a local entrepreneur and they found a spot in a popular shopping center right off Interstate 75. They did their homework with research about sports figures who owned restaurants.
Former Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan had a pair of the most popular ones and Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille is modeled some after those.
“We’ve got a great location and I usually stop in two times a week,” Spurrier said. “I usually take pictures with people who want one. I will usually say something about the football or basketball game that week.
“It has been received well and even the fans of other teams come in a lot. We certainly welcome all of them.”
While there is a Johnson City Tomato Grilled Cheese Sandwich, his favorite items are the fish, especially the mahi. Although it’s described as exquisite cuisine, the coach said it’s not too fancy. In fact, his other favorites could be classified as All-American fare.
“One of the best things on the menu, it’s called a hamburger, but it’s really a steakburger,” Spurrier said. “The salads are really good and the fries aren’t like normal fries. They’re more like a lightly baked potato. It has done very well and you have to go online to get a reservation.”
There are also rooms to rent which have proven to be very popular. A couple of politicians rented out the rooftop bar named “Visors” to celebrate wins in recent elections.
Spurrier has been introduced to a new generation of football fans through a series of Nissan television ads featuring former Heisman Trophy winners. The group of former winners were brought to a big house in Pasadena, California, where they got to spend time together and film the ads.
“We had about 15 of the guys out there and just followed their directions,” Spurrier said. “The commercial with (Tim) Tebow and me in the car, they must’ve played that 20 times one of those days when there were 3-4 games on.
“It was fun spending time with the guys. I was the oldest one, then there were guys like Carson Palmer and the young guys like Devonta Smith and Bryce Young.”
Spurrier mentioned how Young is now making money with the NIL deals. It was something he came out in favor years ago as he saw it coming down the pike.
“I knew it would happen. It was just a matter of time,” Spurrier said. “If they done earlier and put on some limits …. But it is what it is now, and you’ve got to work your way through it to be competitive.”
While it takes enormous amounts of money to be competitive in today’s college football environment, it’s not the only factor to success. Spurrier pointed to Texas A&M and Miami as two programs that were among the biggest spenders in 2022, but failed to deliver on the football field.
He said the key is finding talented players who are also good team guys and leaders.
Spurrier has been a leader throughout his life. He led Duke to its last ACC championship in 1989, changed Florida from a school which had moderate success throughout his first 80 years to a national power and elevated South Carolina to heights the Gamecocks had never seen before.
There’s always a special bond with college football and the Heisman community. Spurrier remains the only winner to coach another Heisman winner, Danny Wuerffel in 1996.
Truly an icon in the sport, Spurrier was picked to introduce this year’s Heisman winner, Caleb Williams from Southern Cal, at the recent ceremony at New York’s Downtown Athletic Club.
“I always enjoy making that trip and welcome the new Heisman guy,” Spurrier said. “The day before, they asked me to make the announcement and I was happy to be part of the ceremony. The lady with the Heisman trust, she’s a South Carolina Gamecock, so we had a little in common.”
He also had more than a little in common with the late Mike Leach. His son, Steve Jr., was on Leach’s coaching staff at both Washington State and Mississippi State.
The elder Spurrier had an admiration for Leach, who like him was an innovative offensive coach who did things his own way.
Spurrier, known for needling Tennessee fans during his time as Gators coach with the infamous line that you can’t spell Citrus Bowl without UT, tells a funny story of an encounter with one Vols fan at the beach.
Then-Florida coach Spurrier was wearing a big hat and sunglasses and the fan didn’t recognize who he was talking to.
“Some guy comes walking by in a Tennessee hat and I changed a little into my Tennessee accent. I said, ‘Hey my man, how are the Vols going to do this year?,’” Spurrier recalled. “He looked at me and said, ‘national champs.’ I walked by and said, ‘Typical Vol fan, national championship.’ Guess what, that was 1998 and he was right.”