Football coaches like to point out there are three phases to the game — offense, defense and special teams.
East Tennessee State truly had a special game on special teams in its 55-33 loss to Mercer on Saturday, but neither the Bucs’ offense nor their defense could uphold their end of the bargain.
The Bucs made enough plays in the kicking game to swing the momentum in a close game, but this one was never as close as the score indicated. Even when ETSU was down just 38-33, Mercer’s offense just seemed too powerful. The Bears had an answer for every defense the Bucs threw at them and they looked like the most dangerous team in the Southern Conference.
Jawan Martin blocked a punt for ETSU, setting up a 1-yard touchdown drive. Jaylen Frierson, a reserve tight end, returned a pooch kick 72 yards, which preceded a 4-yard scoring drive.
Along the way, Tyler Keltner kicked four field goals, moving him into the FCS lead with 13.
“We won the special teams part of the game,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “We just lost the other two parts. And you’ve got to win two out of three. We did not do that tonight.”
ETSU actually had possession longer than Mercer but was outgained 577-316 in total yards. The Bucs converted only 4 of 17 third-down opportunities and only had one drive that consisted of more than nine plays.
Instead of getting first downs and putting together sustained drives, they were gaining a couple of yards at a time, hoping to get close enough for NKeltner to kick a field goal. The Bucs felt like they were “settling” for field goals, but the way they were moving the ball, they were fortunate to be scoring at all.
“It’s been really the story of the year,” Quarles said. “I don’t think there’s a question. We’re having to kick four field goals and it just comes back to get you. Even though you scrap, fight, all those things, you’re down five and you’ve had to kick four field goals in there. You just keep working. It’s just kind of where we are right now. We’ve got to make some plays.”
Even “settling” for field goals wasn’t perfect for the Bucs. Keltner missed a 39-yarder and right before he tried a 51-yarder, ETSU was called for delay of game and forced to punt.
On Saturday, punting wasn’t a bad thing because Trace Kelley was averaging 50.2 yards per kick. He had a 66-yarder that pinned Mercer deep in its own territory and he had another one downed at the 4-yard line.
Even when Mercer punted, some good things happened for the Bucs. Alijah Huzzie had a 43-yard punt return, setting the Bucs up in good field position.
Field position was the Bucs’ friend for the entire game, and when they couldn’t take advantage of it, Mercer made them pay. Fred Payton threw five touchdown passes, giving him 21 for the season. The ETSU secondary could not stay close enough to the Bears’ speedy receivers and Payton passed for 383 yards.
Samford comes to Greene Stadium on Saturday with hopes of ruining ETSU’s homecoming. The Bulldogs are one of three teams with perfect SoCon records. The Bucs have already lost to the other two, Chattanooga and Mercer.
A season that began with hopes of defending a SoCon championship has now been reduced to playing the role of spoiler.
INJURY UPDATE
ETSU was already playing without the injured tackle Braxton Shipp, who is reportedly out for the season. Guard Tavon Matthews went down against Mercer with what was initially called a sprained knee. He didn’t return.
Without the two starters on the line, the Bucs rushed for 86 yards on 30 carries.
Linebacker Stephen Scott also missed the game with a groin injury.